Rackspace US, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue of $685 million in the Second Quarter, down 8% Year-over-Year

Private Cloud Revenue was $260 million, down 17% Year-over-Year

Public Cloud Revenue was $425 million, down 2% Year-over-Year

Second Quarter 2024 Cash Flow From Operating Activities was $24 million; Cash Flow From Operating Activities was $273 million on a Trailing-Twelve-Month Basis

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT), a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our second quarter financial results once again exceeded guidance for revenue, operating profit, and EPS. We are focused on strengthening our pipeline in both Private and Public Cloud, stabilizing and growing revenue and profit while continuing to drive cost efficiencies. We are pleased with the steady progress on all fronts."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue was $685 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 8% on a reported and constant currency basis as compared to revenue of $746 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Private Cloud revenue was $260 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 17% on a reported and constant currency basis as compared to revenue of $313 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Public Cloud revenue was $425 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 2% on a reported and constant currency basis compared to revenue of $434 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Loss from operations was $(54) million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to loss from operations of $(64) million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income was $25 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to net loss of $(27) million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net earnings per diluted share was $0.11 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to net loss per diluted share of $(0.13) in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP Operating Profit was $23 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 42% compared to $39 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP Loss Per Share was $(0.08) in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 33% as compared to Non-GAAP Loss Per Share of $(0.06) in the second quarter of 2023.

Capital expenditures were $33 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $45 million in the second quarter of 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of $190 million with no balance outstanding on our New Revolving Credit Facility ($375 million of undrawn commitments).

Financial Outlook

Rackspace Technology is providing guidance as follows:

Q3 2024 Guidance Total Revenue $668 - $680 million Private Cloud Revenue $255 - $262 million Public Cloud Revenue $414 - $419 million Non-GAAP Operating Profit $29 - $31 million Non-GAAP Loss Per Share $(0.06) - $(0.08) Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense) $(51) - $(55) million Non-GAAP Tax Expense Rate 26% Non-GAAP Weighted Average Shares 231-233 million

Information about Rackspace Technology's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") are provided in subsequent sections of this press release narrative and supplemental schedules. Rackspace Technology has not reconciled Non-GAAP Operating Profit, Non-GAAP Loss Per Share, Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense) or Non-GAAP Tax Expense Rate guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because it does not provide guidance on GAAP net income (loss) or the reconciling items between these Non-GAAP measures and GAAP net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, certain of these items, such as share-based compensation expense. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. With respect to Non-GAAP Operating Profit, Non-GAAP Loss Per Share, Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense) and Non-GAAP Tax Expense Rate guidance, adjustments in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from these Non-GAAP measures in prior periods, but the impact of such adjustments could be significant.

Conference Call and Webcast

Rackspace Technology will hold a conference call today, August 8, 2024, at 4:00pm CT / 5:00pm ET to discuss its second quarter 2024 results. Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company. We design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes several non-GAAP financial measures such as constant currency revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of certain costs, losses and gains that are required to be included in our profit and loss measures under GAAP. Although we believe these measures are useful to investors and analysts for the same reasons they are useful to management, as described in the accompanying pages, these measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP financial measures or disclosures. Other companies may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. We have reconciled each of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable most comparable GAAP measure in the accompanying pages.

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Year-Over-Year 2023

2024

Comparison (In millions, except % and per share data) Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Change Revenue $ 746.3 100.0 % $ 684.9 100.0 % $ (61.4 ) (8.2 )% Cost of revenue (593.2 ) (79.5 )% (553.5 ) (80.8 )% 39.7 (6.7 )% Gross profit 153.1 20.5 % 131.4 19.2 % (21.7 ) (14.2 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (216.9 ) (29.1 )% (185.2 ) (27.0 )% 31.7 (14.6 )% Loss from operations (63.8 ) (8.5 )% (53.8 ) (7.9 )% 10.0 (15.7 )% Other income (expense): Interest expense (57.3 ) (7.7 )% (18.4 ) (2.7 )% 38.9 (67.9 )% Gain on investments, net 0.1 0.0 % - - % (0.1 ) (100.0 )% Debt modification costs and gain on debt extinguishment 94.9 12.7 % 72.5 10.6 % (22.4 ) (23.6 )% Other income (expense), net 0.2 0.0 % (5.2 ) (0.8 )% (5.4 ) NM Total other income (expense) 37.9 5.1 % 48.9 7.2 % 11.0 29.0 % Loss before income taxes (25.9 ) (3.5 )% (4.9 ) (0.7 )% 21.0 (81.1 )% Benefit (provision) for income taxes (1.3 ) (0.2 )% 29.9 4.4 % 31.2 NM Net income (loss) $ (27.2 ) (3.6 )% $ 25.0 3.7 % $ 52.2 NM Net earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.13 ) $ 0.11 Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ 0.11 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 215.1 224.5 Diluted 215.1 229.6

NM = not meaningful.

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

Year-Over-Year

2023

2024

Comparison

(In millions, except % and per share data) Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Change Revenue $ 1,505.0 100.0 % $ 1,375.7 100.0 % $ (129.3 ) (8.6 )% Cost of revenue (1,182.3 ) (78.6 )% (1,111.5 ) (80.8 )% 70.8 (6.0 )% Gross profit 322.7 21.4 % 264.2 19.2 % (58.5 ) (18.1 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (424.4 ) (28.2 )% (377.6 ) (27.5 )% 46.8 (11.0 )% Impairment of goodwill (543.1 ) (36.1 )% (573.2 ) (41.7 )% (30.1 ) 5.5 % Impairment of assets, net - - % (20.0 ) (1.5 )% (20.0 ) 100.0 % Loss from operations (644.8 ) (42.8 )% (706.6 ) (51.4 )% (61.8 ) 9.6 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (114.2 ) (7.6 )% (62.1 ) (4.5 )% 52.1 (45.6 )% Gain on investments, net 0.2 0.0 % 0.1 0.0 % (0.1 ) (50.0 )% Debt modification costs and gain on debt extinguishment 107.7 7.2 % 129.2 9.4 % 21.5 20.0 % Other income (expense), net 2.3 0.2 % (10.8 ) (0.8 )% (13.1 ) NM Total other income (expense) (4.0 ) (0.3 )% 56.4 4.1 % 60.4 NM Loss before income taxes (648.8 ) (43.1 )% (650.2 ) (47.3 )% (1.4 ) 0.2 % Benefit for income taxes 9.6 0.6 % 34.6 2.5 % 25.0 NM Net loss $ (639.2 ) (42.5 )% $ (615.6 ) (44.7 )% $ 23.6 (3.7 )% Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (2.98 ) $ (2.77 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 214.2 222.2

NM = not meaningful.

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) December 31,

2023 June 30,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 196.8 $ 190.2 Accounts receivable, net allowance for credit losses and accrued customer credits of $20.1 and $25.8, respectively 339.7 322.8 Prepaid expenses 87.4 86.6 Other current assets 114.2 96.7 Total current assets 738.1 696.3 Property, equipment and software, net 608.8 612.2 Goodwill, net 1,452.4 877.7 Intangible assets, net 1,019.0 921.5 Operating right-of-use assets 126.3 144.4 Other non-current assets 151.6 141.6 Total assets $ 4,096.2 $ 3,393.7 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 432.7 $ 401.9 Accrued compensation and benefits 72.2 72.3 Deferred revenue 78.8 72.5 Debt 23.0 54.0 Accrued interest 20.5 8.3 Operating lease liabilities 66.0 58.7 Finance lease liabilities 55.8 50.8 Financing obligations 14.0 16.9 Other current liabilities 36.5 36.0 Total current liabilities 799.5 771.4 Non-current liabilities: Debt 2,839.6 2,816.0 Operating lease liabilities 74.6 90.3 Finance lease liabilities 308.0 295.0 Financing obligations 52.4 41.3 Deferred income taxes 79.2 35.6 Other non-current liabilities 97.4 100.3 Total liabilities 4,250.7 4,149.9 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share: 5.0 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 1,495.0 shares authorized; 220.5 and 228.7 shares issued; 217.4 and 225.6 shares outstanding, respectively 2.2 2.3 Additional paid-in capital 2,638.2 2,661.1 Accumulated other comprehensive income 60.3 51.2 Accumulated deficit (2,824.2 ) (3,439.8 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 3.1 shares held (31.0 ) (31.0 ) Total stockholders' deficit (154.5 ) (756.2 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 4,096.2 $ 3,393.7

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (639.2 ) $ (615.6 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 192.4 149.0 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 42.5 34.2 Deferred income taxes (17.0 ) (51.2 ) Share-based compensation expense 34.7 32.3 Impairment of goodwill 543.1 573.2 Impairment of assets, net - 20.0 Debt modification costs and gain on debt extinguishment (107.7 ) (129.2 ) Unrealized loss on derivative contracts 7.7 - Gain on investments, net (0.2 ) (0.1 ) Provision for bad debts and accrued customer credits 5.0 10.8 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount and premium 4.0 (3.5 ) Third party fees paid in connection with the Refinancing Transactions - (31.7 ) Other operating activities - (2.9 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 74.7 10.4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23.5 4.2 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities (101.2 ) (35.5 ) Deferred revenue (9.2 ) (7.7 ) Operating lease liabilities (30.8 ) (43.8 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities 13.6 20.9 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 35.9 (66.2 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, equipment and software (35.5 ) (66.7 ) Proceeds from sale of headquarters - 16.9 Other investing activities 0.6 0.3 Net cash used in investing activities (34.9 ) (49.5 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from employee stock plans 0.8 0.4 Shares of common stock withheld for employee taxes - (3.4 ) Proceeds from borrowings under long-term debt arrangements 50.0 275.0 Payments on long-term debt (67.0 ) (91.9 ) Debt extinguishment costs - (22.1 ) Payments on financing component of interest rate swap (8.6 ) (8.6 ) Principal payments of finance lease liabilities (39.1 ) (30.8 ) Principal payments of financing obligations (6.9 ) (8.2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (70.8 ) 110.4 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1.4 (1.3 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (68.4 ) (6.6 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 231.4 199.7 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 163.0 $ 193.1

Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash payments for interest, net of amount capitalized $ 113.6 $ 70.1 Cash payments for income taxes, net of refunds $ 5.6 $ 6.8 Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities Acquisition of property, equipment and software by finance leases $ 63.2 $ 13.7 Acquisition of property, equipment and software by financing obligations 8.5 - Increase (decrease) in property, equipment and software accrued in liabilities 9.0 (1.3 ) Other non-cash additions - (0.5 ) Non-cash purchases of property, equipment and software $ 80.7 $ 11.9 Non-cash gain on sale of property and equipment $ - $ (5.1 )

SEGMENT DATA (In millions, except %) Three Months Ended June 30, % Change Revenue by segment: 2023 2024 Actual Constant Currency (a) Public Cloud $ 433.7 $ 424.9 (2.0 )% (2.0 )% Private Cloud 312.6 260.0 (16.8 )% (17.0 )% Total consolidated revenue $ 746.3 $ 684.9 (8.2 )% (8.3 )%

(In millions, except %) Six Months Ended June 30, % Change Revenue by segment: 2023 2024 Actual Constant Currency (a) Public Cloud $ 877.2 $ 847.3 (3.4 )% (3.5 )% Private Cloud 627.8 528.4 (15.8 )% (16.3 )% Total consolidated revenue $ 1,505.0 $ 1,375.7 (8.6 )% (8.8 )%

(a) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this section for further explanation and reconciliation.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Year-Over-Year

(In millions, except %) 2023

2024

Comparison

Segment operating profit (a): Amount % of Segment Revenue Amount % of Segment Revenue Amount % Change Public Cloud $ 15.8 3.6 % $ 11.8 2.8 % $ (4.0 ) (25.3 )% Private Cloud 88.0 28.2 % 69.7 26.8 % (18.3 ) (20.8 )% Total consolidated segment operating profit 103.8 81.5 (22.3 ) (21.5 )% Corporate functions (b) (64.8 ) (58.7 ) 6.1 (9.4 )% Non-GAAP Operating Profit (c) $ 39.0 $ 22.8 $ (16.2 ) (41.5 )%

Six Months Ended June 30,

Year-Over-Year

(In millions, except %) 2023

2024

Comparison Segment operating profit (a): Amount % of Segment Revenue Amount % of Segment Revenue Amount % Change Public Cloud $ 39.2 4.5 % $ 21.1 2.5 % $ (18.1 ) (46.2 )% Private Cloud 182.0 29.0 % 141.4 26.8 % (40.6 ) (22.3 )% Total consolidated segment operating profit 221.2 162.5 (58.7 ) (26.5 )% Corporate functions (b) (131.7 ) (123.5 ) 8.2 (6.2 )% Non-GAAP Operating Profit (c) $ 89.5 $ 39.0 $ (50.5 ) (56.4 )%

(a) Segment revenue less expenses directly attributable to running the respective segments' business. These expenses exclude centralized corporate function costs. (b) Costs that are not allocated to segments. These costs are related to centralized corporate functions that provide services to the segments in areas such as accounting, information technology, marketing, legal and human resources. (c) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this section for further explanation and reconciliation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Constant Currency Revenue

We use constant currency revenue as an additional metric for understanding and assessing our growth excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations on our international business operations. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period over period and is calculated by translating the non-U.S. dollar income statement balances for the most current period to U.S. dollars using the average exchange rate from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective period. We also believe this is an important metric to help investors evaluate our performance in comparison to prior periods.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 % Change (In millions, except %) Revenue Revenue Foreign Currency Translation (a) Revenue in Constant Currency Actual Constant Currency Public Cloud $ 433.7 $ 424.9 $ - $ 424.9 (2.0 )% (2.0 )% Private Cloud 312.6 260.0 (0.5 ) 259.5 (16.8 )% (17.0 )% Total $ 746.3 $ 684.9 $ (0.5 ) $ 684.4 (8.2 )% (8.3 )%

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 % Change (In millions, except %) Revenue Revenue Foreign Currency Translation (a) Revenue in Constant Currency Actual Constant Currency Public Cloud $ 877.2 $ 847.3 $ (0.7 ) $ 846.6 (3.4 )% (3.5 )% Private Cloud 627.8 528.4 (2.6 ) 525.8 (15.8 )% (16.3 )% Total $ 1,505.0 $ 1,375.7 $ (3.3 ) $ 1,372.4 (8.6 )% (8.8 )%

(a) The effect of foreign currency is calculated by translating current period results using the average exchange rate from the prior comparative period.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

We present Non-GAAP Gross Profit because we believe the measure is useful in analyzing trends in our underlying, recurring gross margins. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit as gross profit, adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense and other non-recurring or unusual compensation items, purchase accounting-related effects, certain business transformation-related costs, and costs related to the Hosted Exchange incident.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2024 2023 2024 Gross profit $ 153.1 $ 131.4 $ 322.7 $ 264.2 Share-based compensation expense 2.6 2.0 5.4 3.9 Special bonuses and other compensation expense (a) 1.4 1.0 2.1 1.9 Purchase accounting impact on expense (b) 0.7 0.6 1.3 1.2 Restructuring and transformation expenses (c) 5.1 4.3 9.8 9.2 Hosted Exchange incident expenses, net of proceeds received or expected to be received under our insurance coverage - - 0.3 - Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 162.9 $ 139.3 $ 341.6 $ 280.4

(a) Adjustments for retention bonuses, mainly in connection with restructuring and transformation projects, and the related payroll tax, and payroll taxes associated with the exercise of stock options and vesting of restricted stock. Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, includes expense related to the one-time grant of long-term incentive bonuses as a component of our annual compensation award process. (b) Adjustment for the impact of purchase accounting from the November 2016 merger on expenses. (c) Adjustment for the impact of business transformation and optimization activities, as well as associated severance, certain facility closure costs and lease termination expenses.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA

We present Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA because they are a basis upon which management assesses our performance and we believe they are useful to evaluating our financial performance. We believe that excluding items from net income that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our core operating results, and that may vary in frequency or magnitude, enhances the comparability of our results and provides a better baseline for analyzing trends in our business.

We define Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the impact of non-cash charges for share-based compensation, special bonuses and other compensation expense, transaction-related costs and adjustments, restructuring and transformation charges, costs related to the Hosted Exchange incident, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, goodwill and asset impairment charges, costs related to the closure of a UK office, the interest expense impact from the debt Refinancing Transactions, and certain other non-operating, non-recurring or non-core gains and losses, as well as the tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments.

We define Non-GAAP Operating Profit as income (loss) from operations adjusted to exclude the impact of non-cash charges for share-based compensation, special bonuses and other compensation expense, transaction-related costs and adjustments, restructuring and transformation charges, costs related to the Hosted Exchange incident, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, goodwill and asset impairment charges, costs related to the closure of a UK office, and certain other non-operating, non-recurring or non-core gains and losses.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the impact of non-cash charges for share-based compensation, special bonuses and other compensation expense, transaction-related costs and adjustments, restructuring and transformation charges, costs related to the Hosted Exchange incident, costs related to the closure of a UK office, certain other non-operating, non-recurring or non-core gains and losses, interest expense, expenses for our accounts receivable purchase agreement, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and goodwill and asset impairment charges.

Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are management's principal metrics for measuring our underlying financial performance. Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA, along with other quantitative and qualitative information, are also the principal financial measures used by management and our board of directors in determining performance-based compensation for our management and key employees.

These non-GAAP measures are not intended to imply that we would have generated higher income or avoided net losses if the November 2016 merger and the subsequent transactions and initiatives had not occurred. In the future we may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Profit or Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these items. Other companies, including our peer companies, may calculate similarly-titled measures in a different manner from us, and therefore, our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. Investors are cautioned against using these measures to the exclusion of our results in accordance with GAAP.

Net income (loss) reconciliation to Non-GAAP Net Loss

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2024 2023 2024 Net income (loss) $ (27.2 ) $ 25.0 $ (639.2 ) $ (615.6 ) Share-based compensation expense 19.5 19.5 34.7 32.3 Special bonuses and other compensation expense (a) 4.2 3.3 6.4 6.4 Transaction-related adjustments, net (b) 1.2 1.6 2.5 2.6 Restructuring and transformation expenses (c) 23.1 13.7 48.7 33.7 Hosted Exchange incident expenses, net of proceeds received or expected to be received under our insurance coverage 1.7 (0.1 ) 4.9 0.1 Impairment of goodwill - - 543.1 573.2 UK office closure (d) 12.1 - 12.1 - Impairment of assets, net - - - 20.0 Net gain on divestiture and investments (e) (0.1 ) - (0.2 ) (0.1 ) Debt modification costs and gain on debt extinguishment (94.9 ) (72.5 ) (107.7 ) (129.2 ) Interest expense impact from the Refinancing Transactions (f) - (25.6 ) - (25.6 ) Other adjustments (g) (0.2 ) 0.1 (2.3 ) 0.5 Amortization of intangible assets (h) 41.0 38.6 81.9 77.3 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (i) 6.1 (23.0 ) (3.1 ) (19.3 ) Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (13.5 ) $ (19.4 ) $ (18.2 ) $ (43.7 )



Loss from operations reconciliation to Non-GAAP Operating Profit

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2024 2023 2024 Loss from operations $ (63.8 ) $ (53.8 ) $ (644.8 ) $ (706.6 ) Share-based compensation expense 19.5 19.5 34.7 32.3 Special bonuses and other compensation expense (a) 4.2 3.3 6.4 6.4 Transaction-related adjustments, net (b) 1.2 1.6 2.5 2.6 Restructuring and transformation expenses (c) 23.1 13.7 48.7 33.7 Hosted Exchange incident expenses, net of proceeds received or expected to be received under our insurance coverage 1.7 (0.1 ) 4.9 0.1 Impairment of goodwill - - 543.1 573.2 Impairment of assets, net - - - 20.0 Amortization of intangible assets (h) 41.0 38.6 81.9 77.3 UK office closure (d) 12.1 - 12.1 - Non-GAAP Operating Profit $ 39.0 $ 22.8 $ 89.5 $ 39.0



Net income (loss) reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2024 2023 2024 Net income (loss) $ (27.2 ) $ 25.0 $ (639.2 ) $ (615.6 ) Share-based compensation expense 19.5 19.5 34.7 32.3 Special bonuses and other compensation expense (a) 4.2 3.3 6.4 6.4 Transaction-related adjustments, net (b) 1.2 1.6 2.5 2.6 Restructuring and transformation expenses (c) 23.1 13.7 48.7 33.7 Hosted Exchange incident expenses, net of proceeds received or expected to be received under our insurance coverage 1.7 (0.1 ) 4.9 0.1 Impairment of goodwill - - 543.1 573.2 UK office closure (d) 12.1 - 12.1 - Impairment of assets, net - - - 20.0 Net gain on divestiture and investments (e) (0.1 ) - (0.2 ) (0.1 ) Debt modification costs and gain on debt extinguishment (94.9 ) (72.5 ) (107.7 ) (129.2 ) Other (income) expense, net (j) (0.2 ) 5.2 (2.3 ) 10.8 Interest expense 57.3 18.4 114.2 62.1 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1.3 (29.9 ) (9.6 ) (34.6 ) Depreciation and amortization (k) 95.5 73.4 189.1 148.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 93.5 $ 57.6 $ 196.7 $ 110.0

(a) Includes expense related to retention bonuses, mainly relating to restructuring and integration projects, and the related payroll tax, senior executive signing bonuses and relocation costs, and payroll taxes associated with the exercise of stock options and vesting of restricted stock. Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, includes expense related to the one-time grant of long-term incentive bonuses as a component of our annual compensation award process. (b) Includes legal, professional, accounting and other advisory fees related to acquisitions, certain one-time compliance costs related to being a public company, integration costs of acquired businesses, purchase accounting adjustments, payroll costs for employees that dedicate significant time to supporting these projects and exploratory acquisition and divestiture costs and expenses related to financing activities. (c) Includes consulting and advisory fees related to business transformation and optimization activities, payroll costs for employees that dedicate significant time to these projects, as well as associated severance, certain facility closure costs, and lease termination expenses. The six months ended June 30, 2024 also includes a $9.0 million MEIA early termination fee associated with the sale of our corporate headquarters in March 2024. (d) Expense recognized related to the closure of a UK office that we exited in the second quarter of 2023 prior to the lease end date. (e) Includes gains and losses on investment and from dispositions. (f) Interest expense impact due to the accounting for contractual interest payments on debt instruments entered into as part of the March 2024 Refinancing Transactions, which reduced interest expense relative to contractual interest cost. (g) Primarily consists of foreign currency gains and losses. (h) All of our intangible assets are attributable to acquisitions, including the November 2016 merger. (i) We utilize an estimated structural long-term non-GAAP tax rate in order to provide consistency across reporting periods, removing the effect of non-recurring tax adjustments, which include but are not limited to tax rate changes, U.S. tax reform, share-based compensation, audit conclusions and changes to valuation allowances. When computing this long-term rate for the 2023 and 2024 interim periods, we based it on an average of the 2022 and estimated 2023 tax rates and 2023 and estimated 2024 tax rates, respectively, recomputed to remove the tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and non-recurring tax adjustments, resulting in a structural non-GAAP tax rate of 26% for all periods. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix including due to acquisition activity, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term non-GAAP tax rate as appropriate. We believe that making these adjustments facilitates a better evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to prior periods. (j) Primarily consists of foreign currency gains and losses and expense related to our accounts receivable purchase agreement. (k) Excludes accelerated depreciation expense related to facility closures.

Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share

We define Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share as Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) divided by our GAAP weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period on a diluted basis and further adjusted for the weighted average number of shares associated with securities which are anti-dilutive to GAAP loss per share but dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share. Management uses Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share to evaluate the performance of our business on a comparable basis from period to period, including by adjusting for the impact of the issuance of shares that would be dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2024 2023 2024 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (27.2 ) $ 25.0 $ (639.2 ) $ (615.6 ) Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (13.5 ) $ (19.4 ) $ (18.2 ) $ (43.7 ) Weighted average number of shares - Diluted 215.1 229.6 214.2 222.2 Effect of dilutive securities (a) 1.2 - 1.4 7.3 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares - Diluted 216.3 229.6 215.6 229.5 Net earnings (loss) per share - Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ 0.11 $ (2.98 ) $ (2.77 ) Per share impacts of adjustments to net income (loss) (b) 0.06 (0.19 ) 2.90 2.57 Per share impacts of shares dilutive after adjustments to net income (loss) (a) 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.19 )