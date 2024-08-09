Anzeige
Freitag, 09.08.2024
Der Uranbulle stürmt voran - Ist dieser Small-Cap das beste Uraninvestment in 2024?
WKN: 922778 | ISIN: US0499041053 | Ticker-Symbol: AN2
Berlin
09.08.24
08:08 Uhr
418,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.08.2024 00:06 Uhr
32 Leser
Atrion Corporation: Atrion Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $48.8 million compared to $43.8 million for the same period in 2023. For the just ended quarter, operating income was $0.5 million, down $6.8 million from the comparable 2023 period, and net income was $0.4 million, down $6.2 million from the same period in 2023. Operating income was significantly impacted by the accrual of $5.0 million in acquisition-related expenses discussed below. Second quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share were $0.23 compared to $3.73 for the second quarter of 2023.

Commenting on the results for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year period, David Battat, President and CEO, stated, "We were pleased to see strong revenue growth of 11%. Adjusting for the accrual of expenses relating to the merger with Nordson Corporation announced May 28, 2024, operating income was $5.5 million, down 25% from the prior year period. Our MPS consoles showed particularly strong growth, with sales up 22% and MPS disposables sales up 21%. We saw continued recovery in our fluid delivery products, with certain product families showing double-digit revenue increases compared to the prior year period. We continued to halt some fluid delivery production lines to reduce inventories accumulated as the result of the supply chain disruptions in 2023. While this halt resulted in under-absorption of overhead and negatively impacted operating income, the value of inventories declined 10% from the first to the second quarters of this year and are 18% lower than they were December 31, 2023."

Mr. Battat concluded, "As of June 30, 2024, cash and short- and long-term investments totaled $23.2 million. We remain debt free."

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company's website is www.atrioncorp.com.

Contact:Cindy Ferguson
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(972) 390-9800


ATRION CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024 2023 2024 2023
Revenues$48,773 $43,838 $96,107 $83,831
Cost of goods sold 32,926 26,584 67,909 51,496
Gross profit 15,847 17,254 28,198 32,335
Operating expenses 15,313 9,875 24,522 20,486
Operating income 534 7,379 3,676 11,849
Interest and dividend income 388 127 544 367
Other investment income (loss) (542) 98 (651) (623)
Other income 23 29 37 39
Interest expense -- (27) -- (27)
Income before income taxes 403 7,606 3,606 11,605
Income tax provision (1) (1,043) (412) (1,557)
Net income $402 $6,563 $3,194 $10,048
Income per basic share$0.23 $3.73 $1.81 $5.71
Weighted average basic shares outstanding 1,761 1,760 1,761 1,761
Income per diluted share$0.23 $3.73 $1.81 $5.70
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 1,763 1,761 1,762 1,762
ATRION CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
June 30, Dec 31,
ASSETS2024 2023
(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents$11,462 $3,565
Short-term investments 6,124 2,691
Total cash and short-term investments 17,586 6,256
Accounts receivable 26,555 23,029
Inventories 67,641 82,307
Prepaid expenses and other 7,480 3,173
Total current assets 119,262 114,765

Long-term investments		 5,624 8,165

Property, plant and equipment, net		 122,905 125,347
Other assets 12,563 12,548
$260,354 $260,825
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities 17,537 12,621
Other non-current liabilities 3,944 5,315
Stockholders' equity 238,873 242,889
$260,354 $260,825
ATRION CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)

This release includes a reference to non-GAAP operating income that excludes merger-related expenses accrued in the second quarter of 2024. This financial measure is not prepared in accordance with GAAP. The operating income excluding the merger accrual is calculated by increasing operating income by the amount of the merger-related expenses.

We believe that this non-GAAP measure provides insight into our operating income performance. However, this non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. and are supplemental to the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the table below.

Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024 2023 Change
Revenues$ 48,773 $43,838 11%
Cost of goods sold 32,926 26,584
Gross profit 15,847 17,254
Operating income 534 7,379
Add: merger accrual 5,000 -
Operating income excluding merger accrual 5,534 7,379 (25%)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.