"Amneal achieved strong revenues and adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter, and we are pleased to raise full year 2024 guidance driven by broad-based growth across our business. Amneal is a diversified and growing global pharmaceuticals company built on our core strengths in quality, innovation and operational execution. Coupled with this week's approval of CREXONT for Parkinson's disease, Amneal is well positioned to continue delivering durable long-term growth. We are excited about the big opportunities ahead as we focus on the most important areas of medicine to create value for patients, providers and all stakeholders," said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Net revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $702 million, an increase of 17% compared to $599 million in the second quarter of 2023. Generics net revenue increased 14% driven primarily by biosimilars and new product launches. Specialty net revenue increased 7% driven by promoted products in Neurology and Endocrinology. AvKARE net revenue increased 33% driven by continued growth across its sales channels.

Net income attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was $6 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $12 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 was $162 million, an increase of 11% compared to the second quarter of 2023, reflective of strong revenue performance partially offset by the impact of business mix on gross margins and higher commercial spend to support new products.

Diluted income per share in the second quarter of 2024 was $0.02 compared to $0.08 for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower net income. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2024 was $0.16 compared to $0.19 for the second quarter of 2023 due to the aforementioned factor.

The Company presents GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) quarterly results. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for more information. In the tables provided below, GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are presented.

Raising Full Year 2024 Guidance

The Company is raising its previously provided full year 2024 guidance.

Updated Guidance Prior Guidance Net revenue $2.70 billion - $2.80 billion $2.55 billion - $2.65 billion Adjusted EBITDA (1) $610 million - $630 million $580 million - $620 million Adjusted diluted EPS (2) $0.57 - $0.63 $0.53 - $0.63 Operating cash flow (3) $280 million - $320 million $260 million - $300 million Capital expenditures $60 million - $70 million $60 million - $70 million

(1) Includes 100% of Adjusted EBITDA from the AvKARE acquisition. (2) Accounts for 35% non-controlling interest in AvKARE. Updated guidance and prior guidance assume weighted-average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 320 million and 317 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, respectively. (3) Does not contemplate one-time and non-recurring items such as legal settlements and other discrete items.

Amneal's 2024 estimates are based on management's current expectations, including with respect to prescription trends, pricing levels, the timing of future product launches, the costs incurred and benefits realized of restructuring activities, and our long-term strategy. The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. The items include, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses and benefits, asset impairments, legal settlements, and other gains and losses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global pharmaceuticals company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Generics segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline focused on unmet needs. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted diluted EPS reflects diluted earnings (loss) per share based on adjusted net income (loss), which is net loss adjusted to (A) exclude (i) non-cash interest, (ii) GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (iii) amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation, (v) acquisition, site closure expenses, and idle facility expenses, (vi) restructuring and other charges, (vii) charges related to certain legal matters, including interest, net, (viii) asset impairment charges, (ix) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (x) increase in tax receivable agreement liability, (xi) system implementation expense, (xii) other and (xiii) net income attributable to non-controlling interests not associated with our Class B common stock, and (B) include non-GAAP provision for income taxes. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was calculated using the weighted average fully diluted shares outstanding of Class A common stock. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was calculated using the weighted average diluted shares outstanding of Class A common stock and assuming all shares of Class B common stock were converted to shares of Class A common stock as of January 1, 2023.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company's operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company's operations and underlying operational performance. The compensation committee of the Company's board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management's performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and operating results facilitates an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company's financial performance, results of operations and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.

These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company's GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as alternatives to any measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

A reconciliation of each historical non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited; $ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 701,780 $ 599,046 $ 1,360,971 $ 1,156,586 Cost of goods sold 451,833 379,025 872,964 758,379 Gross profit 249,947 220,021 488,007 398,207 Selling, general and administrative 116,462 105,570 229,057 207,666 Research and development 36,054 37,799 75,352 76,489 Intellectual property legal development expenses 1,042 820 2,026 2,464 Restructuring and other charges 220 82 1,690 592 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (6,364 ) 100 (3,907 ) Charges related to legal matters, net 699 2,017 95,058 1,581 Other operating expense (income) - 13 - (1,211 ) Operating income 95,470 80,084 84,724 114,533 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (65,719 ) (50,857 ) (131,422 ) (100,172 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (262 ) 421 (1,459 ) 2,322 Increase in tax receivable agreement liability (13,444 ) (405 ) (15,392 ) (1,231 ) Other income, net 4,360 417 8,432 4,782 Total other expense, net (75,065 ) (50,424 ) (139,841 ) (94,299 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 20,405 29,660 (55,117 ) 20,234 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,618 (23 ) 9,774 645 Net income (loss) 16,787 29,683 (64,891 ) 19,589 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (10,793 ) (17,766 ) (20,758 ) (14,615 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ 5,994 $ 11,917 $ (85,649 ) $ 4,974 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Class A common stockholders: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.03 Weighted-average common shares outstanding(1): Basic 309,117 153,738 308,198 152,928 Diluted 318,957 154,887 308,198 154,575

(1) Following the implementation of the Reorganization on November 7, 2023, all outstanding shares of Old PubCo Class A Common Stock and Old PubCo Class B Common Stock were exchanged for an equivalent number of shares of Class A common stock of the Company. Refer to Note 1. Nature of Operations and Note 8. (Loss) Earnings per Share to the consolidated financial statements in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited; $ in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,769 $ 91,542 Restricted cash 5,853 7,565 Trade accounts receivable, net 769,871 613,732 Inventories 575,624 581,384 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,596 82,685 Related party receivables 8,767 955 Total current assets 1,485,480 1,377,863 Property, plant and equipment, net 425,380 447,574 Goodwill 598,533 598,629 Intangible assets, net 819,944 890,423 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,284 30,329 Operating lease right-of-use assets - related party 11,974 12,954 Financing lease right-of-use assets 58,299 59,280 Other assets 77,028 55,517 Total assets $ 3,509,922 $ 3,472,569 Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficiency) Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 619,194 $ 534,662 Current portion of liabilities for legal matters 30,740 76,988 Revolving credit facility 179,000 179,000 Current portion of long-term debt, net 225,156 34,125 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,669 9,207 Current portion of operating lease liabilities - related party 3,259 2,825 Current portion of financing lease liabilities 3,199 2,467 Related party payables - short term 12,773 7,321 Current portion of notes payable - related party 31,363 - Total current liabilities 1,114,353 846,595 Long-term debt, net 2,177,578 2,386,004 Note payable - related party - 41,447 Operating lease liabilities 26,782 24,095 Operating lease liabilities - related party 11,126 12,787 Financing lease liabilities 58,007 58,566 Related party payables - long term 16,146 11,776 Liabilities for legal matters - long term 85,479 316 Other long-term liabilities 24,518 29,679 Total long-term liabilities 2,399,636 2,564,670 Redeemable non-controlling interests 53,422 41,293 Total stockholders' (deficiency) equity (57,489 ) 20,011 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficiency) equity $ 3,509,922 $ 3,472,569

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited; $ in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (64,891 ) $ 19,589 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 111,100 115,261 Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 2,080 (1,561 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 1,221 4,523 Intangible asset impairment charges 920 1,283 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 100 (3,907 ) Stock-based compensation 13,446 14,157 Inventory provision 41,493 41,806 Other operating charges and credits, net (1,531 ) 3,364 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net (155,843 ) 66,976 Inventories (35,447 ) (60,526 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (8,418 ) 31,898 Related party receivables (628 ) 351 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 122,026 (107,760 ) Related party payables 9,619 2,913 Net cash provided by operating activities 35,247 128,367 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (19,824 ) (21,691 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (10,450 ) (1,488 ) Deposits for future acquisition of property, plant and equipment (940 ) (842 ) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary 4,989 - Net cash used in investing activities (26,225 ) (24,021 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of principal on debt, revolving credit facilities, financing leases and other (78,877 ) (87,566 ) Borrowings on revolving credit facilities 48,000 100,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 386 - Employee payroll tax withholding on restricted stock unit vesting (7,371 ) (2,033 ) Tax distributions to non-controlling interests (8,883 ) (35,557 ) Payment of principal on notes payable - related party (11,496 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (58,241 ) (25,156 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (266 ) 165 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (49,485 ) 79,355 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 99,107 35,227 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 49,622 $ 114,582 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 43,769 $ 109,284 Restricted cash - end of period 5,853 5,298 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 49,622 $ 114,582

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited, $ in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 16,787 $ 29,683 $ (64,891 ) $ 19,589 Adjusted to add: Interest expense, net 65,719 50,857 131,422 100,172 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,618 (23 ) 9,774 645 Depreciation and amortization 55,572 57,111 111,100 115,261 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 141,696 $ 137,628 $ 187,405 $ 235,667 Adjusted to add (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 6,725 6,561 13,231 14,157 Acquisition, site closure, and idle facility expenses (1) 579 1,579 1,023 4,280 Restructuring and other charges 131 82 1,601 493 Charges related to legal matters, net (2) 699 2,017 95,058 6,081 Asset impairment charges - 1,338 1,015 2,071 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 262 (421 ) 1,459 (2,322 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (6,364 ) 100 (3,907 ) Increase in tax receivable agreement liability 13,444 405 15,392 1,231 System implementation expense (3) 855 1,641 1,772 2,413 Other (2,180 ) 1,622 (3,494 ) 2,104 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 162,211 $ 146,088 $ 314,562 $ 262,268

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 16,787 $ 29,683 $ (64,891 ) $ 19,589 Adjusted to add (deduct): Non-cash interest 547 2,112 629 3,953 GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,618 (23 ) 9,774 645 Amortization 38,818 39,309 77,489 78,920 Stock-based compensation expense 6,725 6,561 13,231 14,157 Acquisition, site closure expenses, and idle facility expenses (1) 579 1,579 1,023 4,280 Restructuring and other charges 131 82 1,584 493 Charges related to legal matters, including interest, net (2) 699 2,725 95,185 7,607 Asset impairment charges - 1,331 1,015 2,064 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (6,364 ) 100 (3,907 ) Increase in tax receivable agreement liability 13,444 405 15,392 1,231 System implementation expense (3) 855 1,641 1,772 2,413 Other (2,180 ) 1,620 (3,494 ) 2,251 Provision for income taxes (4) (17,800 ) (16,495 ) (32,141 ) (27,324 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests not associated with our Class B common stock (10,793 ) (7,292 ) (20,758 ) (12,687 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 51,430 $ 56,874 $ 95,910 $ 93,685 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (Non-GAAP) (5) 318,957 307,004 317,758 306,691 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.30 $ 0.31

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(unaudited)

Explanations for Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

(1) Acquisition, site closure, and idle facility expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 primarily included rent for vacated properties. Acquisition, site closure, and idle facility expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 primarily included site closure costs associated with the planned cessation of manufacturing at our Hauppauge, NY facility. (2) For the six months ended June 30, 2024, charges related to legal matters, net were primarily associated with a settlement in principle on the primary financial terms for a nationwide resolution to the opioids cases that have been filed and that might have been filed against the Company by political subdivisions and Native American tribes across the United States. (3) System implementation expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was primarily for the implementation of software to further integrate our acquired businesses. (4) The non-GAAP effective tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were 25.7% and 25.1%, respectively. The non-GAAP effective tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were 22.5% and 22.6%, respectively. (5) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 consisted of fully diluted Class A common stock. Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 consisted of diluted Class A common stock and Class B common stock, as if all shares of Class B common stock were converted to Class A common stock as of January 1, 2023.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Generics Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1) (unaudited; $ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 427,328 $ - $ 427,328 $ 373,701 $ - $ 373,701 Cost of goods sold (2) 260,903 (11,444 ) 249,459 225,189 (13,404 ) 211,785 Gross profit 166,425 11,444 177,869 148,512 13,404 161,916 Gross margin % 38.9 % 41.6 % 39.7 % 43.3 % Selling, general and administrative (3) 31,627 (1,591 ) 30,036 28,040 (2,597 ) 25,443 Research and development (4) 31,703 (584 ) 31,119 31,108 (325 ) 30,783 Intellectual property legal development expenses 1,032 - 1,032 801 - 801 Restructuring and other charges 53 (53 ) - - - - Charges related to legal matters, net 699 (699 ) - 2,017 (2,017 ) - Other operating income - - - 13 - 13 Operating income $ 101,311 $ 14,371 $ 115,682 $ 86,533 $ 18,343 $ 104,876

(1) Operating results for the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Generics segment. (2) Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($0.9 million and $0.3 million), amortization expense ($10.5 million and $10.8 million), site closure and idle facility expenses (none and $1.0 million), and asset impairment charges (none and $1.3 million). (3) Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($1.0 million and $2.0 million) and site closure costs ($0.6 million in each period). (4) Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were comprised of stock-based compensation expense.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Generics Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1) (unaudited; $ in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 818,622 $ - $ 818,622 $ 717,507 $ - $ 717,507 Cost of goods sold (2) 500,825 (23,712 ) 477,113 455,740 (28,846 ) 426,894 Gross profit 317,797 23,712 341,509 261,767 28,846 290,613 Gross margin % 38.8 % 41.7 % 36.5 % 40.5 % Selling, general and administrative (3) 64,712 (3,320 ) 61,392 55,640 (3,876 ) 51,764 Research and development (4) 66,074 (1,239 ) 64,835 63,467 (1,268 ) 62,199 Intellectual property legal development expenses 1,992 - 1,992 2,425 - 2,425 Restructuring and other charges 53 (53 ) - 99 - 99 Charges (credit) related to legal matters, net (5) 95,058 (95,058 ) - (427 ) (4,073 ) (4,500 ) Other operating income - - - (1,211 ) - (1,211 ) Operating income $ 89,908 $ 123,382 $ 213,290 $ 141,774 $ 38,063 $ 179,837

(1) Operating results for the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Generics segment. (2) Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($1.8 million and $2.0 million), amortization expense ($20.9 million and $21.6 million), site closure and idle facility expenses (none and $3.1 million), asset impairment charges ($1.0 million and $2.0 million), and other (none and $0.1 million). (3) Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($2.3 million and $2.7 million) and site closure costs ($1.0 million and $1.2 million). (4) Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were comprised of stock-based compensation expense. (5) Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were associated with a settlement in principle on the primary financial terms for a nationwide resolution to the opioids cases that have been filed and that might have been filed against the Company by political subdivisions and Native American tribes across the United States.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Specialty Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (unaudited; $ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 104,041 $ - $ 104,041 $ 96,994 $ - $ 96,994 Cost of goods sold (1) 46,142 (25,977 ) 20,165 46,512 (25,844 ) 20,668 Gross profit 57,899 25,977 83,876 50,482 25,844 76,326 Gross margin % 55.7 % 80.6 % 52.0 % 78.7 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 26,610 (317 ) 26,293 22,759 (228 ) 22,531 Research and development (2) 4,351 (259 ) 4,092 6,691 (487 ) 6,204 Intellectual property legal development expenses 10 - 10 19 - 19 Restructuring and other charges 78 (78 ) - 82 (82 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3) - - - (6,364 ) 6,364 - Operating income $ 26,850 $ 26,631 $ 53,481 $ 27,295 $ 20,277 $ 47,572

(1) Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were comprised of amortization expense. (2) Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were comprised of stock-based compensation expense. (3) Contingent consideration was recorded in connection with the acquisitions of (i) the baclofen franchise from certain entities affiliated with Saol International Limited and (ii) Kashiv Specialty Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Specialty Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (unaudited; $ in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 209,275 $ - $ 209,275 $ 188,672 $ - $ 188,672 Cost of goods sold (1) 90,942 (51,955 ) 38,987 89,703 (52,027 ) 37,676 Gross profit 118,333 51,955 170,288 98,969 52,027 150,996 Gross margin % 56.5 % 81.4 % 52.5 % 80.0 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 51,806 (588 ) 51,218 45,138 (414 ) 44,724 Research and development (2) 9,278 (543 ) 8,735 13,022 (876 ) 12,146 Intellectual property legal development expenses 34 - 34 39 - 39 Restructuring and other charges 1,024 (1,024 ) - 82 (82 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3) 100 (100 ) - (3,907 ) 3,907 - Operating income $ 56,091 $ 54,210 $ 110,301 $ 44,595 $ 49,492 $ 94,087

(1) Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were comprised of amortization expense. (2) Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were comprised of stock-based compensation expense. (3) Contingent consideration was recorded in connection with the acquisitions of (i) the baclofen franchise from certain entities affiliated with Saol International Limited and (ii) Kashiv Specialty Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AvKARE Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1) (unaudited; $ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 170,411 $ - $ 170,411 $ 128,351 $ - $ 128,351 Cost of goods sold 144,788 - 144,788 107,324 - 107,324 Gross profit 25,623 - 25,623 21,027 - 21,027 Gross margin % 15.0 % 15.0 % 16.4 % 16.4 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 14,642 (3,546 ) 11,096 14,015 (4,188 ) 9,827 Operating income $ 10,981 $ 3,546 $ 14,527 $ 7,012 $ 4,188 $ 11,200

(1) Operating results for the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Generics segment. (2) Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were comprised of amortization expense.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AvKARE Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1) (unaudited; $ in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 333,074 $ - $ 333,074 $ 250,407 $ - $ 250,407 Cost of goods sold 281,197 - 281,197 212,936 - 212,936 Gross profit 51,877 - 51,877 37,471 - 37,471 Gross margin % 15.6 % 15.6 % 15.0 % 15.0 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 29,549 (7,091 ) 22,458 26,955 (7,952 ) 19,003 Operating income $ 22,328 $ 7,091 $ 29,419 $ 10,516 $ 7,952 $ 18,468

(1) Operating results for the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Generics segment. (2) Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, were comprised of amortization expense ($7.1 million and $8.4 million) and other (none and ($0.4) million).

