Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

9th August 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 8th August 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

8th August 2024 53.54p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 53.32p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

9th August