BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 8 August 2024 were:
673.96p Capital only
683.32p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 100,000 Ordinary shares on 8th August 2024, the Company has 90,571,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 12,638,000 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.