BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 8 August 2024 were:
214.13p Capital only
214.70p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 10,000 ordinary shares on 6th August 2024, the Company has 74,468,250 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 25,893,055 shares which are held in Treasury.