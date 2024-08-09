Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09

09 August 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 08 August 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.610million Including current year income and expenses £49.881million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 261.44p Including current year income and expenses 262.87p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 261.63p Including current year income and expenses 262.93p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

