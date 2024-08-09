Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.08.2024 12:54 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09

09 August 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 08 August 2024

Total Assets

Excluding current year income and expenses

£49.610million

Including current year income and expenses

£49.881million

Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

261.44p

Including current year income and expenses

262.87p

Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

261.63p

Including current year income and expenses

262.93p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000


© 2024 PR Newswire
