

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A weekly decline in initial jobless claims in the U.S that alleviated concerns about the American economy helped markets stage a comeback after a short-lived rebound. An uptick in inflation in China that portended a pickup in domestic demand also bolstered market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading with minor gains after a strong rally on Thursday. European benchmarks are also trading with profits. Asian stock indexes also finished trading on a mostly positive note.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields continue to trade mixed. Crude oil prices edged up. Gold is trading close to the flatline. Cryptocurrencies mostly rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,485.20, up 0.10% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,331.90, up 0.24% Germany's DAX at 17,768.45, up 0.58% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,191.27, up 0.57% France's CAC 40 at 7,301.07, up 0.74% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,693.60, up 0.53% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 35,081.00, up 0.74% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,777.70, up 1.25% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,862.19, down 0.27% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,090.23, up 1.17%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0923, up 0.05% GBP/USD at 1.2761, up 0.11% USD/JPY at 147.19, down 0.06% AUD/USD at 0.6585, down 0.11% USD/CAD at 1.3735, up 0.05% Dollar Index at 103.19, down 0.02%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.959%, down 0.96% Germany at 2.2455%, down 1.08% France at 2.976%, down 1.29% U.K. at 3.9855%, up 0.11% Japan at 0.864%, up 0.70%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $79.19, up 0.04%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $76.27, up 0.10%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,464.10, up 0.03%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $60,819.20, up 6.29% Ethereum at $2,661.76, up 9.24% BNB at $507.72, up 3.70% Solana at $157.63, up 1.39% XRP at $0.5901, down 4.42%.



