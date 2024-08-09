

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $207.0 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $179.1 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $207.0 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $207.0 Mln. vs. $179.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.90 vs. $0.78 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.73 to $3.93



