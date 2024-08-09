Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2024) - Celly Nutrition Corp. ("Celly Nu" or the "Company"), which is backed by a world-class pharmaceutical research & development team at FSD Pharma, operated by CEO John Duffy, formerly of Coca-Cola, and co-chaired by Gerry David the former CEO of Celsius Holdings (CELH) proudly announces the imminent launch of its revolutionary, great tasting and scientifically-backed product, unbuzzd. This milestone marks the beginning of a new era in recovery solutions with the introduction of convenient, grab-and-go stick packs. Designed by scientists for use anywhere, unbuzzd offers consumers an innovative approach to helping accelerate alcohol metabolism, restore mental clarity, and prepare for what's next.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10453/219357_c5ef86cb04b43b0a_001full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10453/219357_c5ef86cb04b43b0a_002full.jpg

Today's recovery drinks focus on alleviating the discomfort known as the "hangover." However, unbuzzd aims to reshape this paradigm. unbuzzd helps your body process alcohol faster, restore mental alertness, and improve cognition so you can drink responsibly and drink refreshingly. unbuzzd appeals to a broad target audience of alcohol consumers who want to have a good time, be in control, and still feel great the next day.

Driven by science, unbuzzd is a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs designed to help restore mental alertness, improve cognition, and accelerate alcohol metabolism. This dual mode of action supports swift recovery from inebriation and has revolutionized alcohol consumption recovery. Our world-class R&D team has dedicated themselves to creating this on-the-go, alcohol-reducing nutraceutical.

John Duffy, CEO of Celly Nutrition, shares his excitement about this significant milestone: "I am very proud of the Celly Nu and FSD Pharma teams for delivering on our promise of a great tasting and functional product built on science. The successfully completed first production run of unbuzzd stick packs is one of the final steps before our August launch."

Expected to launch in three packs and eighteen packs on Amazon later this month, these compact, slender packs are easy to carry in a pocket or purse, making them perfect for any situation. Whether it's the end of a long day, a night out, a boozy lunch, the end of 18 holes, when you really enjoyed last night but your kids don't care, you are getting wine drowsy with friends, you are about to give the best man's wedding speech, your about to sit through a 3-hour show after cocktails, or just an early morning, unbuzzd is there to help manage the aftermath of alcohol consumption in as little as 30 minutes. Just add water, shake, and drink. It is your portable wingman for responsible alcohol consumption.

Celly Nutrition plans to add 12oz Ready to Drink (RTD) cans to the unbuzzd lineup later this year.

The coming launch of unbuzzd is being driven by the executive guidance of beverage industry luminaries like Gerry David, the former Chief Executive Officer at Celsius Holdings, Inc. where he helped build the foundation of what is today one of the most successful beverages over the past decade. In addition, John Duffy, a seasoned executive with an extensive background at Coca-Cola Enterprises and The Coca-Cola Company is leading the charge as CEO. They are actively supported by Kevin Harrington (known as the Inventor of the Infomercial, the Original Shark on Shark Tank, and the As Seen on TV Pioneer) and Dr. Eric Hoskins a Rhodes Scholar, Medical Doctor, and Ontario, Canada's former Minister of Health responsible for North America's largest health system.

In support of the upcoming launch of unbuzzd, the Company also announces the closing of its first round of financing (the "First Tranche"). Under the First Tranche, the Company has issued 6,833,332 common shares for gross proceeds of US$203,469. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the First Tranche.

The First Tranche comprises the initial portion of the offerings, which are hereby extended to dates the Company may designate, under which the Company is selling (i) up to US$1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of US$0.03 per share, and (ii) up to US$3,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of US$0.05 per share (the "Offerings"). The net proceeds from the Offerings will be used by the Company to advance its business plans and for general working capital purposes. All securities issued under the First Tranche are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the closing date.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10453/219357_c5ef86cb04b43b0a_003full.jpg

ABOUT CELLY NUTRITION CORP.:

Celly Nutrition stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. With a commitment to innovation and quality, the company has secured an exclusive global licensing agreement with FSD Pharma, harnessing cutting-edge alcohol metabolizing technology for recreational uses. This strategic move positions Celly Nutrition as a leader in the development of science-driven solutions designed to enhance individual health and recovery processes, marking a new era in the support of responsible alcohol consumption.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. "Forward-looking information" includes but is not limited to the stated formulation and benefits of unbuzzd, including its formulation and claims of expediting alcohol metabolism and stimulation of mental alertness; the coming launch of unbuzzd the stated benefits and terms of the Offerings; the and the Company carrying out its stated commitments, business plans, and strategic objectives.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including the Company's ability to maintain and realize upon the stated formulation and benefits of unbuzzd the Company to carry out its coming launch of unbuzzd under the stated timelines and geographic areas; the Company's ability to carry out the Offerings as stated; and the Company's ability to carrying out its stated commitments, business plans, and strategic objectives.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, the Company's ability to maintain and realize upon the stated formulation and benefits of unbuzzd the Company to carry out its coming launch of unbuzzd under the stated timelines and geographic areas; the Company's inability to carry out the Offerings as stated; and the Company's ability to carrying out its stated commitments, business plans, and strategic objectives.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about unbuzzd. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated any claims regarding unbuzzd. The efficacy of such products have not been confirmed by approved research. Rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. No clinical trials for the use of the Company's proposed products have been conducted. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219357

SOURCE: Celly Nutrition Corp.