United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Results

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2024 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC" or the "Company" or "U.S. Antimony Corporation"), (NYSE American:UAMY) reported today its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024 financial and operational results.
Revenues for the first six months of 2024 increased 26%, or $1.169 million, to $5.6 million, compared to the first six months of 2023, while cost of sales only increased 6%, or $219k, during the same period. This in-turn allowed gross profit to increase 122%, or $950k. Operating expenses increased $1.115 million, or 124%, for the first six months of 2024 to $2.014 million, of which $301k of the increase was non-cash stock compensation and $311k was costs associated with new project development. These projects and initiatives are part of the growth and improved strategy of the Company. The Company reported net income from continuing operations of $30k for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
When comparing the three months ended June 30, 2024 to the three months ended June 30, 2023, revenues were up 24% to $2.813 million. Gross profit also increased 135% to $908.6k. Loss from continuing operations was $55.7k for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to a loss of $23k in the prior year.
We continue to enhance operations at Bear River Zeolite with both mechanical and equipment improvements and we experienced a runtime during the second quarter of 2024 of 94.3%. We continue to see a dramatic improvement in the overall operating environment at Bear River Zeolite which is leading to higher throughput and improved customer order delivery times. This should continue to be observed further in future financial reports.
Antimony continues to be a scarce commodity worldwide due to supply issues and trade restrictions imposed on certain countries. This in-turn has caused the worldwide antimony metal market price to nearly double from $5.31 per pound on December 31, 2023 to $10.64 per pound as of August 6, 2024. Management is seeking international suppliers of raw ore that we can then process for our customers, most of which only wish to purchase from U.S. suppliers.
As announced on March 11, 2024, the Company completely shut down its operational activities in Mexico and those operations are now reported as a "Discontinued Operation". The historical cash drain of these operations on the Company ceased with this decision. The cash position of the Company at June 30, 2024 was $12.39 million, up $492k from December 31, 2023.
Commenting on the Second Quarter 2024 operational and financial results, Mr. Gary C. Evans, Chairman and Co-CEO of U.S. Antimony Corporation stated, "While we are pleased with both the operating and financial results reported today for this new period, and as we continue to turn this company around, we can do better. Management has "many irons in the fire" so to speak and we are anxious to begin executing on those efforts. Access to critical minerals sorely needed by the U.S. government, and not just antimony, is a primary focus. Growing our zeolite business and expanding our customer base is another objective. We are blessed with a very high-quality zeolite reserve base in Preston, Idaho that is difficult for any contender to compete with. We must capitalize on this high-quality asset and expand our operations accordingly. The Company has lost a number of customers in the past because we were not very reliable in our ability to deliver product consistently. One particular customer was a large multi-national user of zeolite. With changes we have made in management personnel and the significant improvements that continue to occur around the operating capability of our Bear River Zeolite processing facility, we sincerely hope this is an issue to be discussed only in the past."
United States Antimony Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
REVENUES
$
2,813,780
$
2,265,117
$
5,645,170
$
4,475,961
COST OF REVENUES
1,905,139
1,878,558
3,913,625
3,694,559
GROSS PROFIT
908,641
386,559
1,731,545
781,402
OPERATING EXPENSES:
General and administrative
477,366
247,419
932,760
388,690
Salaries and benefits
285,359
145,412
526,964
273,104
Professional fees
221,529
191,063
398,686
237,067
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
-
17,494
-
Other operating expenses
137,991
-
137,991
-
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
1,122,245
583,894
2,013,895
898,861
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(213,604
)
(197,335
)
(282,350
)
(117,459
)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest and investment income
151,921
167,781
302,772
290,153
Trademark and licensing income
8,360
11,381
14,728
18,906
Other miscellaneous income (expense)
(2,381
)
(4,859
)
(4,753
)
78,749
TOTAL OTHER INCOME
157,900
174,303
312,747
387,808
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(55,704
)
(23,032
)
30,397
270,349
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(55,704
)
(23,032
)
30,397
270,349
Discontinued operations:
Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes
258,496
(313,433
)
(150,373
)
(1,413,798
)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
Income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note 11)
258,496
(313,433
)
(150,373
)
(1,413,798
)
Net income (loss)
202,792
(336,465
)
(119,976
)
(1,143,449
)
Preferred dividends
(1,875
)
(1,875
)
(3,750
)
(3,750
)
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
200,917
$
(338,340
)
$
(123,726
)
$
(1,147,199
)
Basic and diluted earnings per common share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
nil
$
nil
$
nil
$
nil
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
$
nil
$
nil
$
nil
$
(0.01
)
Net income (loss)
$
nil
$
nil
$
nil
$
(0.01
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
108,438,984
107,647,317
108,173,645
107,504,628
Diluted
108,943,126
107,647,317
108,425,716
107,504,628
United States Antimony Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,391,431
$
11,899,574
Certificates of deposit
22,216
72,898
Accounts receivable, net
1,393,760
625,256
Inventories, net
462,354
1,019,154
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
291,229
92,369
Current assets held for sale
50,798
366,955
Total current assets
14,611,788
14,076,206
Properties, plants and equipment, net
7,798,594
7,765,045
Restricted cash for reclamation bonds
55,060
55,061
Other assets
20,217
18,098
Non-current assets held for sale
6,443,581
6,180,585
Total assets
$
28,929,240
$
28,094,995
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
544,100
$
330,147
Accrued liabilities
157,001
109,341
Accrued liabilities - directors
161,249
124,810
Royalties payable
113,917
153,429
Long-term debt, current portion
129,967
28,443
Current liabilities held for sale
145,930
151,288
Total current liabilities
1,252,164
897,458
Long-term debt, net of current portion
262,127
-
Stock payable to directors
38,542
38,542
Asset retirement obligations
1,138,102
1,101,561
Non-current liabilities held for sale
536,466
536,466
Total liabilities
3,227,401
2,574,027
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized:
Series A: 0 shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Series B: 750,000 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation preference $971,250 and $967,500, respectively)
7,500
7,500
Series C: 177,904 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation preference $97,847 both years)
1,779
1,779
Series D: 0 shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 108,438,984 and 107,647,317 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1,084,389
1,076,472
Additional paid-in capital
64,146,766
63,853,836
Accumulated deficit
(39,538,595
)
(39,418,619
)
Total stockholders' equity
25,701,839
25,520,968
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
28,929,240
$
28,094,995
United States Antimony Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
For the six months ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS:
Net income from continuing operations
30,397
$
270,349
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash
provided (used) by operating activities of continuing operations:
Depreciation and amortization
220,633
154,458
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
36,541
750
Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
17,494
-
Write down of inventory to net realizable value
10,501
-
Share-based compensation
300,847
-
Allowance for doubtful accounts on accounts receivable
(14,258
)
43,560
Other non-cash items
(16,106
)
(13,621
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(754,246
)
(567,077
)
Inventories, net
546,299
(265,804
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(198,860
)
(240,225
)
Other assets
(2,119
)
-
Accounts payable
213,953
(253,579
)
Accrued liabilities
47,660
(52,935
)
Accrued liabilities - directors
36,439
145,413
Royalties payable
(39,512
)
(389,716
)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities of continuing operations
435,663
(1,168,428
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS:
Proceeds from redemption of certificates of deposit
50,682
-
Purchases of properties, plant, and equipment
(150,721
)
(1,195,534
)
Net cash used by investing activities of continuing operations
(100,039
)
(1,195,534
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS:
Payments on dividends payable
-
(787,730
)
Principal payments on long-term debt
(39,071
)
(46,370
)
Net cash used by financing activities of continuing operations
(39,071
)
(834,100
)
Net cash flows provided (used) by continuing operations
296,553
(3,198,062
)
CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS:
Net cash used by operating activities
195,303
(2,023,067
)
Net cash used by investing activities
-
(152,322
)
Net cash flows used by discontinued operations
195,303
(2,175,389
)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
491,856
(5,373,451
)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
11,954,635
19,117,666
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD
$
12,446,491
$
13,744,215
NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Common stock buyback and retirement
-
$
202,980
Conversion of Preferred Series D to Common Stock
-
$
16,927
Equipment purchased with note payable
$
402,722
$
0
About USAC:
United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico ("USAC", the "Company", "Our", "Us", or "We") sell processed antimony, zeolite, and precious metals products in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes antimony ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, and antimony trisulfide. Our antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Our antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Our antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. In its operations in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, and other miscellaneous applications. We recover certain amounts of precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at our plant in Montana from antimony concentrates.?
Forward-Looking Statements:
Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon?current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, financial performance, and profitability, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures, and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.??
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "pro forma" and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and future?results could differ materially from historical performance.
CONTACT:
United States Antimony Corporation
PO Box 643
47 Cox Gulch Rd.
Thompson Falls, Montana 59873-0643
E-Mail: jmiller@usantimony.com
Phone: 813-505-0674
SOURCE: United States Antimony Corporation
