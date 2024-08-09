The Ad Tech company now reveals that the global sports content platform Sportskeeda has adopted Opti Digitial's technology.

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2024 / Opti Digital, the AdTech platform that helps media publishers optimize their revenues, continues to expand its presence in the European market, particularly in the UK. Amid a series of announcements regarding new clients, the Ad Tech company now reveals that the global sports content platform Sportskeeda has adopted Opti Digitial's technology.

Sportskeeda trusts Opti Digital to boost their CPMs

GroupM has recently reported a global advertising revenue growth of 4.9% for 2024, a slight uptick from 2023. However, this growth is expected to decline in 2025, highlighting the need for publishers to the market's economic situation. In today's competitive market, it's more crucial than ever before for them to diversify their revenue streams while prioritizing user experience.

That's why, despite having a mature and high-performing ad stack, Sportskeeda sought new revenue growth opportunities that not only anticipate the phase-out of third-party cookies but also safeguard its audience experience. An issue to which Olly Aulakh, Chief Revenue Officer at Opti Digital, was able to provide a solution through the AdTech's story-like ad format: Opti Engage.

"In addition to respecting the ad placeholder size to ensure it never disrupts the reading experience, Opti Engage displays every impression within the user's viewport in a story-like format, which guarantees high viewability rates, making it attractive for premium advertiser campaigns," explained Aulakh.

Integrated into high-attention ad units across its North America and Western Europe inventories, Opti Engage has become a prominent demand partner in Sportskeeda media. Avinash Srivastav, Senior Manager of Ad Operations & Programmatic Advertising at Sportskeeda, stated, "Opti Digital provides a unique solution that addresses our cookieless and UX challenges while significantly boosting CPMs. Their bidder ranks in the top 3 for revenue generation and performs exceptionally well with the sticky bottom ad unit."

Opti Digital's innovative solutions are becoming essential for media publishers navigating today's advertising market challenges. By prioritizing user experience and anticipating industry changes, by sustaining and diversifying their revenue growth.

About Opti Digital

Opti Digital, a company specializing in AI-driven advertising technologies, currently optimizing over 5,000 online media outlets. Collaborating with global publishers and channel partners across EMEA and NA-including Orange, Brainly, Snack Media, and Adapex-Opti Digital is committed to delivering cookieless and sustainable technologies that empower publishers to overcome industry challenges while protecting and optimizing their revenues.

About Sportskeeda

Established in 2009, Sportskeeda (Absolute Sports Pvt. Ltd.) is a global sports content platform that covers the world's biggest sports and esports subjects and serves over 100 million fans every month. The Sportskeeda team comprises top content creators from around the world who produce hundreds of well-researched content pieces on a daily basis.

