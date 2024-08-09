

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Iteris, Inc. (ITI) is up over 62% at $6.95. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (KITT) is up over 50% at $2.89. MGO Global, Inc. (MGOL) is up over 48% at $5.49. Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) is up over 30% at $33.47. Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is up over 30% at $2.37. Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is up over 26% at $7.20. Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) is up over 23% at $32.33. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is up over 21% at $9.68. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) is up over 20% at $14.63. Innodata Inc. (INOD) is up over 19% at $19.61. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) is up over 17% at $1.30. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) is up over 12% at $5.36. Meta Data Limited (AIU) is up over 11% at $1.02. SU Group Holdings Limited (SUGP) is up over 7% at $2.74. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) is up over 6% at $1.38.



In the Red



AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (ANTX) is down over 30% at $1.83. American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) is down over 29% at $5.74. PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) is down over 26% at $14.32. Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) is down over 24% at $2.88. Nerdy, Inc. (NRDY) is down over 18% at $1.30. Five9, Inc. (FIVN) is down over 14% at $36.48. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) is down over 9% at $6.68. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) is down over 9% at $1.24. Lucas GC Limited (LGCL) is down over 8% at $1.24. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) is down over 7% at $174.43. AMMO, Inc. (POWW) is down over 6% at $1.51.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX