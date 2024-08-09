

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The latest earnings reports from major corporates might be getting much attention on Friday.



Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in the negative zone.



In the Asian trading session, oil steadied after a three-day gain.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 31.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 10.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 66.25 points.



The U.S. major averages moved roughly sideways going into the close, hovering near their best levels of the day. The Nasdaq soared 464.22 points or 2.9 percent to 16,660.02, the Nasdaq spiked 119.81 points or 2.3 percent to 5,319.31 and the Dow jumped 683.04 points or 1.8 percent to 39,446.49.



On the economic front, the Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 805, while the U.S. rig count was 586.



Asian stocks ended on a positive note Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index slid 0.27 percent to 2,862.19. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.17 percent to 17,090.23.



Japanese shares closed higher. The Nikkei average finished 0.56 percent higher at 35,025. The Broader Topix index settled 0.88 percent higher at 2,483.30 ahead of a long weekend.



Australian markets rebounded. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.25 percent to 7,777.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 1.32 percent at 7,990.70.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 14.67 points or 0.20 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 6.09 points or 0.0.03 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 24.46 points or 0.30 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 37.89 points or 0.32 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.014 percent.



