Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09
[09.08.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.08.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|9,240,496.00
|USD
|0
|67,208,951.29
|7.2733
|09.08.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,845,419.00
|EUR
|0
|22,458,907.76
|5.8404