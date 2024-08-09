Anzeige
09.08.2024 15:48 Uhr
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of Document

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Half Yearly Financial Report for period ended 31 May 2024

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The Half Yearly Financial Report for the year ended 31 May 2024 may also be viewed at:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/interim-report/blackrock-throgmorton-trust-plc-interim-report.pdf


9 August 2024


