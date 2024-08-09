EchoStar Corporation: EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024:

EchoStar reported total revenue of $7.97 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2024, compared to $8.74 billion in the year ago period.

Net loss attributable to EchoStar in the first two quarters of 2024 was $312.97 million, compared to net income of $466.20 million in the year ago period. Diluted loss per share was $1.15, compared to earnings per share of $1.51 in the year ago period.

Consolidated OIBDA totaled $912.31 million for the six months ending June 30, 2024, compared to $1.32 billion in the year ago period. (See OIBDA definition and non-GAAP reconciliation below.)

"The EchoStar team continued to perform as planned in the second quarter of 2024. We directed efforts on aligning key business synergies and objectives, focusing on profitable customer acquisition and retention efforts, and making improvements in our go-to-market approach for Retail Wireless," said Hamid Akhavan, president and CEO, EchoStar Corporation. "In addition, we are in constructive discussions to address necessary financing, working to strengthen our consumer offerings and value propositions, enhancing our state-of-the-art Open RAN network, and driving profitability across the enterprise."

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024:

Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 104,000 in the second quarter, compared to 294,000 in the year ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 8.07 million Pay-TV subscribers including 6.07 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.00 million SLING TV subscribers. This change in net Pay-TV subscriber losses resulted from SLING TV subscriber additions in the second quarter compared to losses in the year ago quarter and a decrease in net DISH TV subscriber losses due to a lower DISH TV churn rate, offset by lower gross new DISH TV subscriber activations.

Retail Wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 16,000 in the second quarter, compared to 188,000 in the year ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 7.28 million Retail Wireless subscribers. The decrease in net retail wireless subscriber losses resulted from a lower retail wireless churn rate, offset by lower gross new retail wireless subscriber activations. The second quarter was negatively impacted by net losses of government subsidized subscribers, including Affordable Connectivity Program ("ACP") subscribers, compared to net additions in the year ago quarter, primarily due to the ACP program funding concluding on June 1, 2024. Excluding the impact of net losses of government subsidized subscribers EchoStar added approximately 32,000 Retail Wireless subscribers in the second quarter.

Broadband net subscribers decreased by approximately 23,000 in the second quarter, compared to 55,000 in the year ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 955,000 Broadband subscribers. The net broadband subscriber loss improvement was primarily due to the new EchoStar XXIV satellite service launch and increased subscriber demand for our new satellite service plans.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):









For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

















2024

2023

2024

2023







(in thousands) Revenue



















Pay-TV





$ 2,676,284

$ 2,975,140

$ 5,402,862

$ 5,947,271 Retail Wireless



891,531

928,241

1,797,381

1,903,107 5G Network Deployment

35,514

19,079

65,018

37,986 Broadband and Satellite Services 394,011

453,110

776,597

892,706 All Other & Eliminations

(44,589)

(19,108)

(74,264)

(36,942) Total



$ 3,952,751

$ 4,356,462

$ 7,967,594

$ 8,744,128





















Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar $ (205,591)

$ 212,662

$ (312,967)

$ 466,196





















OIBDA



















Pay-TV





$ 753,001

$ 818,265

$ 1,508,511

$ 1,596,073 Retail Wireless



(65,995)

(59,296)

(83,513)

(24,658) 5G Network Deployment

(313,018)

(278,475)

(646,582)

(514,451) Broadband and Satellite Services 82,392

149,559

161,679

280,382 All Other & Eliminations

(14,224)

(7,191)

(27,783)

(13,392) Total



$ 442,156

$ 622,862

$ 912,312

$ 1,323,954





















Purchases of property and equipment, net of refunds (including capitalized

interest related to regulatory authorizations)







Pay-TV





$ 54,006

$ 67,630

$ 111,918

$ 103,193 Retail Wireless



-

-

-

- 5G Network Deployment

560,468

1,183,891

1,109,641

2,054,933 Broadband and Satellite Services 56,559

49,016

127,170

93,087 All Other & Eliminations

-

-

-

- Total





$ 671,033

$ 1,300,537

$ 1,348,729

$ 2,251,213

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:

For the Three

Months Ended June 30, 2024

Pay-TV

Retail Wireless

5G Network

Deployment

Broadband and

Satellite

Services





Consolidated Eliminations



(In thousands) Segment operating income (loss)

$ 667,752

$ (121,362)

$ (578,940)

$ (34,586)

$ 1,767

$ (65,369) Depreciation and amortization



85,249



55,367



265,922



116,978



(15,991)



507,525 OIBDA

$ 753,001

$ (65,995)

$ (313,018)

$ 82,392

$ (14,224)

$ 442,156





































For the Three

Months Ended June 30, 2023

Pay-TV

Retail Wireless

5G Network

Deployment

Broadband and

Satellite

Services





Consolidated Eliminations





Segment operating income (loss)

$ 720,792

$ (112,499)

$ (401,959)

$ 43,847

$ 2,048

$ 252,229 Depreciation and amortization



97,473



53,203



123,484



105,712



(9,239)



370,633 OIBDA

$ 818,265

$ (59,296)

$ (278,475)

$ 149,559

$ (7,191)

$ 622,862





































For the Six

Months Ended June 30, 2024

Pay-TV

Retail Wireless

5G Network

Deployment

Broadband and

Satellite

Services





Consolidated Eliminations





Segment operating income (loss)

$ 1,337,860

$ (195,779)

$ (1,149,691)

$ (74,140)

$ 1,137

$ (80,613) Depreciation and amortization



170,651



112,266



503,109



235,819



(28,920)



992,925 OIBDA

$ 1,508,511

$ (83,513)

$ (646,582)

$ 161,679

$ (27,783)

$ 912,312





































For the Six

Months Ended June 30, 2023

Pay-TV

Retail Wireless

5G Network

Deployment

Broadband and

Satellite

Services





Consolidated Eliminations





Segment operating income (loss)

$ 1,396,025

$ (130,706)

$ (735,562)

$ 71,552

$ 4,258

$ 605,567 Depreciation and amortization



200,048



106,048



221,111



208,830



(17,650)



718,387 OIBDA

$ 1,596,073

$ (24,658)

$ (514,451)

$ 280,382

$ (13,392)

$ 1,323,954

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."

OIBDA, which is presented by segment above, is a non-GAAP measure reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and does not purport to be an alternative to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe this measure is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.

The condensed consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the period ended June 30, 2024, are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)





(Unaudited)

















As of



June 30,

December 31,



2024

2023 Assets











Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 419,246

$ 1,821,376 Marketable investment securities



101,331



623,044 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $107,498 and

$74,390, respectively



1,052,855



1,122,139 Inventory



557,257



665,169 Prepaids and other assets



642,158



644,005 Other current assets



15,019



16,081 Total current assets



2,787,866



4,891,814













Noncurrent Assets:











Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities



143,429



118,065 Property and equipment, net



9,427,192



9,561,834 Regulatory authorizations, net



39,053,041



38,572,980 Other investments, net



243,191



314,370 Operating lease assets



3,137,306



3,065,448 Intangible assets, net



86,992



172,892 Other noncurrent assets, net



376,176



411,491 Total noncurrent assets



52,467,327



52,217,080 Total assets

$ 55,255,193

$ 57,108,894













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)











Current Liabilities:











Trade accounts payable

$ 655,455

$ 774,011 Deferred revenue and other



670,439



754,658 Accrued programming



1,546,377



1,427,762 Accrued interest



289,302



297,678 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



1,732,389



1,717,826 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



2,082,919



3,046,654 Total current liabilities



6,976,881



8,018,589













Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:











Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion



19,678,708



19,717,266 Deferred tax liabilities, net



4,975,164



5,014,309 Operating lease liabilities



3,115,265



3,121,307 Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities



877,224



849,131 Total long-term obligations, net of current portion



28,646,361



28,702,013 Total liabilities



35,623,242



36,720,602













Commitments and Contingencies

























Redeemable noncontrolling interests



-



438,382













Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):











Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,

140,318,473 and 140,153,020 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



140



140 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,

131,348,468 shares issued and outstanding



131



131 Additional paid-in capital



8,326,880



8,301,979 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(179,126)



(160,056) Accumulated earnings (deficit)



11,425,016



11,737,983 Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit)



19,573,041



19,880,177 Noncontrolling interests



58,910



69,733 Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



19,631,951



19,949,910 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 55,255,193

$ 57,108,894





ECHOSTAR CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:























Service revenue

$ 3,742,086

$ 4,088,513

$ 7,561,755

$ 8,269,234 Equipment sales and other revenue



210,665



267,949



405,839



474,894 Total revenue



3,952,751



4,356,462



7,967,594



8,744,128

























Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):























Cost of services



2,507,478



2,391,540



5,064,660



4,854,140 Cost of sales - equipment and other



408,093



583,498



771,176



1,103,558 Selling, general and administrative expenses



595,024



758,562



1,219,446



1,459,334 Depreciation and amortization



507,525



370,633



992,925



718,387 Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill



-



-



-



3,142 Total costs and expenses



4,018,120



4,104,233



8,048,207



8,138,561

























Operating income (loss)



(65,369)



252,229



(80,613)



605,567

























Other Income (Expense):























Interest income, net



13,929



54,308



44,391



122,494 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



(81,166)



(21,648)



(180,574)



(41,681) Other, net



(91,498)



34,068



(117,608)



(693) Total other income (expense)



(158,735)



66,728



(253,791)



80,120

























Income (loss) before income taxes



(224,104)



318,957



(334,404)



685,687 Income tax (provision) benefit, net



16,646



(86,265)



18,571



(180,150) Net income (loss)



(207,458)



232,692



(315,833)



505,537 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



(1,867)



20,030



(2,866)



39,341 Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar

$ (205,591)

$ 212,662

$ (312,967)

$ 466,196

























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B common stock:























Basic



271,592



270,818



271,555



270,328 Diluted



271,592



308,375



271,555



307,948

























Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:























Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar

$ (0.76)

$ 0.79

$ (1.15)

$ 1.72 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar

$ (0.76)

$ 0.69

$ (1.15)

$ 1.51







ECHOSTAR CORPORATION





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(In thousands)





(Unaudited)

















For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:











Net income (loss)

$ (315,833)

$ 505,537 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



992,925



718,387 Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill



-



3,142 Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments, impairments and other



49,312



(31,109) Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives



-



36,974 Non-cash, stock-based compensation



19,693



27,306 Deferred tax expense (benefit)



(35,300)



143,754 Changes in allowance for credit losses



33,108



1,531 Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities



8,139



(3,356) Other, net



192,710



67,120 Changes in current assets and current liabilities, net



(13,770)



69,820 Net cash flows from operating activities



930,984



1,539,106













Cash Flows From Investing Activities:











Purchases of marketable investment securities



(21,847)



(2,051,128) Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities



501,512



1,917,860 Purchases of property and equipment



(866,922)



(1,700,818) Refunds and other receipts of purchases of property and equipment



-



31,371 Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations



(481,807)



(581,766) Proceeds from other debt investments



-



148,448 Purchases of regulatory authorizations, including deposits



(1,104)



(1,771) Sale of assets to CONX



26,719



- Other, net



(4,716)



(13,286) Net cash flows from investing activities



(848,165)



(2,251,090)













Cash Flows From Financing Activities:











Repayment of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



(52,758)



(53,514) Redemption and repurchases of convertible and senior notes



(951,170)



(1,582,181) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes



-



1,500,000 Early debt extinguishment gains (losses) of convertible and senior notes



-



68,086 Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the Employee Stock

Purchase Plan



1,832



8,297 Purchase of SNR Management's ownership interest in SNR HoldCo



(441,998)



- Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium



-



21,635 Other, net



2



(4,710) Net cash flows from financing activities



(1,444,092)



(42,387)













Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(3,701)



3,483













Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents



(1,364,974)



(750,888) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



1,911,601



2,561,803 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 546,627

$ 1,810,915

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation