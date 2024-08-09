EchoStar Corporation: EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024:
- EchoStar reported total revenue of $7.97 billion for the six months ending June 30, 2024, compared to $8.74 billion in the year ago period.
- Net loss attributable to EchoStar in the first two quarters of 2024 was $312.97 million, compared to net income of $466.20 million in the year ago period. Diluted loss per share was $1.15, compared to earnings per share of $1.51 in the year ago period.
- Consolidated OIBDA totaled $912.31 million for the six months ending June 30, 2024, compared to $1.32 billion in the year ago period. (See OIBDA definition and non-GAAP reconciliation below.)
"The EchoStar team continued to perform as planned in the second quarter of 2024. We directed efforts on aligning key business synergies and objectives, focusing on profitable customer acquisition and retention efforts, and making improvements in our go-to-market approach for Retail Wireless," said Hamid Akhavan, president and CEO, EchoStar Corporation. "In addition, we are in constructive discussions to address necessary financing, working to strengthen our consumer offerings and value propositions, enhancing our state-of-the-art Open RAN network, and driving profitability across the enterprise."
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024:
- Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 104,000 in the second quarter, compared to 294,000 in the year ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 8.07 million Pay-TV subscribers including 6.07 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.00 million SLING TV subscribers. This change in net Pay-TV subscriber losses resulted from SLING TV subscriber additions in the second quarter compared to losses in the year ago quarter and a decrease in net DISH TV subscriber losses due to a lower DISH TV churn rate, offset by lower gross new DISH TV subscriber activations.
- Retail Wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 16,000 in the second quarter, compared to 188,000 in the year ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 7.28 million Retail Wireless subscribers. The decrease in net retail wireless subscriber losses resulted from a lower retail wireless churn rate, offset by lower gross new retail wireless subscriber activations. The second quarter was negatively impacted by net losses of government subsidized subscribers, including Affordable Connectivity Program ("ACP") subscribers, compared to net additions in the year ago quarter, primarily due to the ACP program funding concluding on June 1, 2024. Excluding the impact of net losses of government subsidized subscribers EchoStar added approximately 32,000 Retail Wireless subscribers in the second quarter.
- Broadband net subscribers decreased by approximately 23,000 in the second quarter, compared to 55,000 in the year ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 955,000 Broadband subscribers. The net broadband subscriber loss improvement was primarily due to the new EchoStar XXIV satellite service launch and increased subscriber demand for our new satellite service plans.
Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Revenue
Pay-TV
$ 2,676,284
$ 2,975,140
$ 5,402,862
$ 5,947,271
Retail Wireless
891,531
928,241
1,797,381
1,903,107
5G Network Deployment
35,514
19,079
65,018
37,986
Broadband and Satellite Services
394,011
453,110
776,597
892,706
All Other & Eliminations
(44,589)
(19,108)
(74,264)
(36,942)
Total
$ 3,952,751
$ 4,356,462
$ 7,967,594
$ 8,744,128
Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar
$ (205,591)
$ 212,662
$ (312,967)
$ 466,196
OIBDA
Pay-TV
$ 753,001
$ 818,265
$ 1,508,511
$ 1,596,073
Retail Wireless
(65,995)
(59,296)
(83,513)
(24,658)
5G Network Deployment
(313,018)
(278,475)
(646,582)
(514,451)
Broadband and Satellite Services
82,392
149,559
161,679
280,382
All Other & Eliminations
(14,224)
(7,191)
(27,783)
(13,392)
Total
$ 442,156
$ 622,862
$ 912,312
$ 1,323,954
Purchases of property and equipment, net of refunds (including capitalized
Pay-TV
$ 54,006
$ 67,630
$ 111,918
$ 103,193
Retail Wireless
-
-
-
-
5G Network Deployment
560,468
1,183,891
1,109,641
2,054,933
Broadband and Satellite Services
56,559
49,016
127,170
93,087
All Other & Eliminations
-
-
-
-
Total
$ 671,033
$ 1,300,537
$ 1,348,729
$ 2,251,213
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:
For the Three
Pay-TV
Retail Wireless
5G Network
Broadband and
Consolidated
Eliminations
(In thousands)
Segment operating income (loss)
$
667,752
$
(121,362)
$
(578,940)
$
(34,586)
$
1,767
$
(65,369)
Depreciation and amortization
85,249
55,367
265,922
116,978
(15,991)
507,525
OIBDA
$
753,001
$
(65,995)
$
(313,018)
$
82,392
$
(14,224)
$
442,156
For the Three
Pay-TV
Retail Wireless
5G Network
Broadband and
Consolidated
Eliminations
Segment operating income (loss)
$
720,792
$
(112,499)
$
(401,959)
$
43,847
$
2,048
$
252,229
Depreciation and amortization
97,473
53,203
123,484
105,712
(9,239)
370,633
OIBDA
$
818,265
$
(59,296)
$
(278,475)
$
149,559
$
(7,191)
$
622,862
For the Six
Pay-TV
Retail Wireless
5G Network
Broadband and
Consolidated
Eliminations
Segment operating income (loss)
$
1,337,860
$
(195,779)
$
(1,149,691)
$
(74,140)
$
1,137
$
(80,613)
Depreciation and amortization
170,651
112,266
503,109
235,819
(28,920)
992,925
OIBDA
$
1,508,511
$
(83,513)
$
(646,582)
$
161,679
$
(27,783)
$
912,312
For the Six
Pay-TV
Retail Wireless
5G Network
Broadband and
Consolidated
Eliminations
Segment operating income (loss)
$
1,396,025
$
(130,706)
$
(735,562)
$
71,552
$
4,258
$
605,567
Depreciation and amortization
200,048
106,048
221,111
208,830
(17,650)
718,387
OIBDA
$
1,596,073
$
(24,658)
$
(514,451)
$
280,382
$
(13,392)
$
1,323,954
Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."
OIBDA, which is presented by segment above, is a non-GAAP measure reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and does not purport to be an alternative to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe this measure is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.
The condensed consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the period ended June 30, 2024, are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Friday, August 9, 2024, at noon Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To attend the call, please dial: (877) 484-6065 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8846. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID (13748126) or ask for the "EchoStar Corporation Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call." Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.
About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesON, and JUPITER brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.
Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
As of
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
419,246
$
1,821,376
Marketable investment securities
101,331
623,044
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $107,498 and
1,052,855
1,122,139
Inventory
557,257
665,169
Prepaids and other assets
642,158
644,005
Other current assets
15,019
16,081
Total current assets
2,787,866
4,891,814
Noncurrent Assets:
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities
143,429
118,065
Property and equipment, net
9,427,192
9,561,834
Regulatory authorizations, net
39,053,041
38,572,980
Other investments, net
243,191
314,370
Operating lease assets
3,137,306
3,065,448
Intangible assets, net
86,992
172,892
Other noncurrent assets, net
376,176
411,491
Total noncurrent assets
52,467,327
52,217,080
Total assets
$
55,255,193
$
57,108,894
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current Liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
655,455
$
774,011
Deferred revenue and other
670,439
754,658
Accrued programming
1,546,377
1,427,762
Accrued interest
289,302
297,678
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
1,732,389
1,717,826
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
2,082,919
3,046,654
Total current liabilities
6,976,881
8,018,589
Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion
19,678,708
19,717,266
Deferred tax liabilities, net
4,975,164
5,014,309
Operating lease liabilities
3,115,265
3,121,307
Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities
877,224
849,131
Total long-term obligations, net of current portion
28,646,361
28,702,013
Total liabilities
35,623,242
36,720,602
Commitments and Contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
438,382
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,
140
140
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,
131
131
Additional paid-in capital
8,326,880
8,301,979
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(179,126)
(160,056)
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
11,425,016
11,737,983
Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit)
19,573,041
19,880,177
Noncontrolling interests
58,910
69,733
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
19,631,951
19,949,910
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
55,255,193
$
57,108,894
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue:
Service revenue
$
3,742,086
$
4,088,513
$
7,561,755
$
8,269,234
Equipment sales and other revenue
210,665
267,949
405,839
474,894
Total revenue
3,952,751
4,356,462
7,967,594
8,744,128
Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):
Cost of services
2,507,478
2,391,540
5,064,660
4,854,140
Cost of sales - equipment and other
408,093
583,498
771,176
1,103,558
Selling, general and administrative expenses
595,024
758,562
1,219,446
1,459,334
Depreciation and amortization
507,525
370,633
992,925
718,387
Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill
-
-
-
3,142
Total costs and expenses
4,018,120
4,104,233
8,048,207
8,138,561
Operating income (loss)
(65,369)
252,229
(80,613)
605,567
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income, net
13,929
54,308
44,391
122,494
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(81,166)
(21,648)
(180,574)
(41,681)
Other, net
(91,498)
34,068
(117,608)
(693)
Total other income (expense)
(158,735)
66,728
(253,791)
80,120
Income (loss) before income taxes
(224,104)
318,957
(334,404)
685,687
Income tax (provision) benefit, net
16,646
(86,265)
18,571
(180,150)
Net income (loss)
(207,458)
232,692
(315,833)
505,537
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
(1,867)
20,030
(2,866)
39,341
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar
$
(205,591)
$
212,662
$
(312,967)
$
466,196
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B common stock:
Basic
271,592
270,818
271,555
270,328
Diluted
271,592
308,375
271,555
307,948
Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar
$
(0.76)
$
0.79
$
(1.15)
$
1.72
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar
$
(0.76)
$
0.69
$
(1.15)
$
1.51
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(315,833)
$
505,537
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
992,925
718,387
Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill
-
3,142
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments, impairments and other
49,312
(31,109)
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives
-
36,974
Non-cash, stock-based compensation
19,693
27,306
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
(35,300)
143,754
Changes in allowance for credit losses
33,108
1,531
Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities
8,139
(3,356)
Other, net
192,710
67,120
Changes in current assets and current liabilities, net
(13,770)
69,820
Net cash flows from operating activities
930,984
1,539,106
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable investment securities
(21,847)
(2,051,128)
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities
501,512
1,917,860
Purchases of property and equipment
(866,922)
(1,700,818)
Refunds and other receipts of purchases of property and equipment
-
31,371
Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations
(481,807)
(581,766)
Proceeds from other debt investments
-
148,448
Purchases of regulatory authorizations, including deposits
(1,104)
(1,771)
Sale of assets to CONX
26,719
-
Other, net
(4,716)
(13,286)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(848,165)
(2,251,090)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Repayment of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
(52,758)
(53,514)
Redemption and repurchases of convertible and senior notes
(951,170)
(1,582,181)
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
-
1,500,000
Early debt extinguishment gains (losses) of convertible and senior notes
-
68,086
Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the Employee Stock
1,832
8,297
Purchase of SNR Management's ownership interest in SNR HoldCo
(441,998)
-
Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium
-
21,635
Other, net
2
(4,710)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(1,444,092)
(42,387)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(3,701)
3,483
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents
(1,364,974)
(750,888)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,911,601
2,561,803
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
546,627
$
1,810,915
SOURCE EchoStar Corporation