Hotelplanner.com: HotelPlanner makes sure Climate tech experts find the right hotel

The deepening of the relationship with Valiant Media expands HotelPlanner's reach into the London event business

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced it has deepened its partnership with Valiant Media to ensure that the attendees of both the London Climate Tech Show and London EV show will find a great hotel at a great rate convenient to where they want to stay.



The London Climate show and London EV show will be attracting over 21,000 attendees to Excel in London this November 26, 27 and 28th.

This extends HotelPlanner's existing partnership with Valiant where by Hotelplanner looks after the accommodation for the attendees of the London BioTech Show, World Hydrogen Forum, and GEM Tech Forum.

Helping accelerate the global net zero economy transition, the London Climate Technology Show is the most sought after exhibition & conference focused on the fast developing climate technology value chain, where stakeholders from across the world assemble to experience two days of high value content and unparalleled business opportunities.

The London EV Show 2024 will host a massive 18,000+ sqm expo floor at ExCel London for leading EV businesses to exhibit the latest models, next-gen electrification technology, innovative products & solutions to over 15,000+ enthused audiences. Featuring multiple test drive tracks, live product demonstrations, the 3-day exhibition will provide an excellent opportunity for EV enthusiasts to witness all the latest and the greatest that the EV industry has to offer right from electric cars to light vehicles to electric trucks & vans to electric charging infrastructure and battery systems to EVtols and electric boats, all things EV will be on display at London EV Show 2024.

Attendees of the London Climate show can book their accommodation here.

Attendees of the London EV can book their accommodation here.

"Valiant Business Media is delighted to partner with Hotelplanner to ensure that after a superb event experience our attendees find the perfect place to stay in London." Sheikh Saad, Ops Manager from Valiant Business media

"It's such a pleasure to look after the hotel needs of some of the world's greatest companies in the world of Electric vehicles and Climate Tech." Tim Hentschel, CEO, Hotelplanner

