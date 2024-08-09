DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review 09-Aug-2024 / 15:07 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 9 August 2024 Name of applicant: CAIRN HOMES PLC Name of scheme: SHARE OPTION AGREEMENT Period of return: From: 8 FEBRUARY To: 7 AUGUST 2024 2024 300,000 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last Nil return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 200,000 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 100,000 Name of applicant: CAIRN HOMES PLC Name of scheme: SAVE AS YOU EARN "SAYE" PLAN Period of return: From: 8 FEBRUARY To: 7 AUGUST 2024 2024 583,963 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last Nil return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 255,723 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 328,240 Name of contact: Tara Grimley Telephone number of contact: + 353 1 696 4600

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: BLR TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 339806 EQS News ID: 1965257 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1965257&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2024 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)