Freitag, 09.08.2024

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
09.08.24
08:01 Uhr
Dow Jones News
09.08.2024 16:40 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review 
09-Aug-2024 / 15:07 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
 
 Date: 9 August 2024 
 
Name of applicant:                                       CAIRN HOMES PLC 
Name of scheme:                                        SHARE OPTION AGREEMENT 
Period of return:                            From:         8 FEBRUARY To: 7 AUGUST 
                                                2024      2024 
                                                300,000 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 
 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  Nil 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   200,000 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           100,000 
 
Name of applicant:                                       CAIRN HOMES PLC 
Name of scheme:                                        SAVE AS YOU EARN "SAYE" 
                                                PLAN 
Period of return:                            From:         8 FEBRUARY To: 7 AUGUST 
                                                2024      2024 
                                                583,963 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 
 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  Nil 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   255,723 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           328,240 
 
Name of contact:       Tara Grimley 
Telephone number of contact: + 353 1 696 4600

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  339806 
EQS News ID:  1965257 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1965257&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2024 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
