Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) has entered into exclusivity and signed a put option agreement with the EQT Infrastructure VI fund ("EQT") with respect to its passive ground infrastructure assets.

The contemplated transaction would consist in the carve-out of the passive assets (land, buildings, support infrastructure, antennas and connectivity circuits for the combined portfolio of teleports and SNPs) to form a new company which would be incorporated as a standalone legal entity. EQT will own 80% of the capital, while Eutelsat Group will remain committed as long-term shareholder, anchor tenant and partner of the new company with a 20% holding alongside EQT.

The new entity would be the world's largest pure-play, operator-neutral, ground station- as-a-service company, bringing together top-level teams combining satellite-specific knowledge with highly experienced infrastructure service operators for optimum customer service.

On completion of the transaction, Eutelsat would enter into a long-term framework master service agreement (MSA) covering services to be rendered by the new company to Eutelsat Group. The MSA would assure the seamless continuity of Eutelsat's activities at the same high level of efficiency, reliability and security.

The contemplated transaction values the new entity at an enterprise value of €790m, representing attractive EBITDA-Capex and EV/EBITDA multiples. It would shift future maintenance capex to the new entity, while the proceeds would enable Eutelsat to strengthen its financial profile and focus on the next generation of its multi orbit -fleet.

Eva Berneke, Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat Group, said, "We are proud to become the first satellite operator to embark on this innovative transaction which would allow us to build on the model adopted in other industries, and to optimise the value of our extensive ground network. In EQT we have found a partner of the highest quality, who shares our vision. This transaction would represent a win-win situation for all parties, and would enable Eutelsat to strengthen its financial profile, whilst continuing to rely on the unparalleled quality and reliability of its ground infrastructure. Moreover, we are confident that with the backing of EQT, the business would be in a position to fully embrace the opportunities opening up to it as the new Global leader in this dynamic sector.

Carl Sjölund, Partner within the EQT Value-Add Infrastructure advisory team, added: "At EQT, we identified satellite ground stations as an attractive digital infrastructure vertical several years ago. They play an important role in ensuring global connectivity, especially for those not covered by fixed and mobile connectivity solutions and require deep global expertise in developing and operating telecommunications infrastructure businesses. We are delighted to partner with Eutelsat Group to create a ground station leader and capture the growth opportunity fuelled by technological innovation."

The transaction remains subject to customary conditions precedent, in particular the approval by the relevant regulatory authorities as well as consultation with French security authorities and the appropriate employee representative bodies. Closing of the deal is expected in the first quarter of calendar year 2026.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 36 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL). Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group's customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization's closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical fact and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable. The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which also forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240809042910/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries

Joanna Darlington

Tel. +33 674 521 531

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Anita Baltagi

Tel. +33 643 930 178

abaltagi@eutelsat.com

Katie Dowd

Tel. +1 202 271 2209

kdowd@oneweb.net

Investors

Joanna Darlington

Tel. +33 674 521 531

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Hugo Laurens-Berge

Tel. +33 670 80 95 58

hlaurensberge@eutelsat.com