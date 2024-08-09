Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Uranbulle stürmt voran - Ist dieser Small-Cap das beste Uraninvestment in 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
09.08.24
15:29 Uhr
1,170 Euro
+0,030
+2,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1501,59020:14
Dow Jones News
09.08.2024 18:40 Uhr
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Aug-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
9 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               9 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      115,673 
Highest price paid per share:         105.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          102.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 103.7302p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 341,313,351 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (341,313,351) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      103.7302p                    115,673

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
6638               104.00      08:51:37          00070980020TRLO0      XLON 
2802               103.50      08:51:37          00070980021TRLO0      XLON 
4770               103.50      08:51:37          00070980022TRLO0      XLON 
7798               105.50      10:55:23          00070983856TRLO0      XLON 
6637               105.50      10:55:23          00070983857TRLO0      XLON 
6204               105.00      11:00:30          00070984010TRLO0      XLON 
2064               105.00      11:00:30          00070984011TRLO0      XLON 
6666               104.50      11:00:41          00070984012TRLO0      XLON 
4987               103.50      12:58:35          00070986156TRLO0      XLON 
2913               103.50      12:58:36          00070986158TRLO0      XLON 
3708               104.00      12:58:56          00070986161TRLO0      XLON 
638                104.00      12:58:56          00070986162TRLO0      XLON 
1346               104.00      12:58:56          00070986163TRLO0      XLON 
1383               104.00      12:58:56          00070986164TRLO0      XLON 
3708               104.00      13:13:56          00070986404TRLO0      XLON 
6909               104.00      13:13:56          00070986405TRLO0      XLON 
425                104.00      13:13:56          00070986406TRLO0      XLON 
1230               103.00      14:49:57          00070989522TRLO0      XLON 
3633               103.00      14:49:57          00070989523TRLO0      XLON 
3945               103.00      14:49:58          00070989524TRLO0      XLON 
12305               103.00      14:50:40          00070989551TRLO0      XLON 
561                103.00      14:50:40          00070989552TRLO0      XLON 
6636               102.00      14:53:25          00070989646TRLO0      XLON 
5593               102.00      15:32:22          00070990529TRLO0      XLON 
1089               102.00      15:32:22          00070990530TRLO0      XLON 
1017               103.00      16:07:57          00070991522TRLO0      XLON 
1640               103.00      16:07:57          00070991523TRLO0      XLON 
1                 103.00      16:07:57          00070991524TRLO0      XLON 
2811               103.00      16:07:57          00070991525TRLO0      XLON 
704                103.00      16:07:57          00070991526TRLO0      XLON 
4476               103.50      16:10:41          00070991749TRLO0      XLON 
436                104.00      16:24:41          00070993065TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  339809 
EQS News ID:  1965289 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1965289&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2024 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.