Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own -3

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 09-Aug-2024 / 17:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Friday, 9 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 75,534 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 360.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 355.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 358.0432p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 816,310 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,230,140.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 75,534

Volume weighted average price (pence): 358.0432

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 674 360.00 09:32:38 00070981666TRLO0 XLON 1361 360.00 09:34:32 00070981724TRLO0 XLON 1100 360.00 09:34:32 00070981725TRLO0 XLON 811 360.00 11:10:48 00070984184TRLO0 XLON 805 360.00 11:10:48 00070984185TRLO0 XLON 852 360.00 11:10:48 00070984186TRLO0 XLON 790 360.00 11:10:48 00070984187TRLO0 XLON 730 360.00 11:10:48 00070984188TRLO0 XLON 827 360.00 11:10:48 00070984189TRLO0 XLON 2693 360.00 11:10:48 00070984190TRLO0 XLON 791 360.00 11:10:48 00070984191TRLO0 XLON 856 360.00 11:10:48 00070984192TRLO0 XLON 748 360.00 11:10:48 00070984193TRLO0 XLON 400 360.00 11:10:48 00070984194TRLO0 XLON 171 360.00 11:10:48 00070984195TRLO0 XLON 525 360.00 11:10:48 00070984196TRLO0 XLON 450 360.00 11:10:48 00070984197TRLO0 XLON 150 360.00 11:10:48 00070984198TRLO0 XLON 300 360.00 11:10:48 00070984199TRLO0 XLON 2549 360.00 11:10:48 00070984200TRLO0 XLON 500 360.00 11:44:48 00070984608TRLO0 XLON 12 360.00 11:48:56 00070984649TRLO0 XLON 8 360.00 11:48:56 00070984650TRLO0 XLON 500 360.00 11:48:57 00070984651TRLO0 XLON 500 360.00 11:48:57 00070984652TRLO0 XLON 89 360.00 11:48:57 00070984653TRLO0 XLON 12 360.00 11:48:57 00070984654TRLO0 XLON 812 359.50 11:49:00 00070984655TRLO0 XLON 200 358.50 11:51:56 00070984667TRLO0 XLON 259 358.50 11:51:56 00070984668TRLO0 XLON 14 358.50 11:51:58 00070984669TRLO0 XLON 227 358.50 11:52:31 00070984673TRLO0 XLON 777 358.50 11:52:31 00070984674TRLO0 XLON 848 358.50 11:52:31 00070984675TRLO0 XLON 83 358.00 12:43:05 00070985786TRLO0 XLON 500 357.50 12:44:16 00070985809TRLO0 XLON 178 357.50 12:44:16 00070985810TRLO0 XLON 162 357.50 12:44:16 00070985811TRLO0 XLON 314 358.50 12:58:59 00070986165TRLO0 XLON 528 358.50 13:00:07 00070986190TRLO0 XLON 472 358.50 13:00:07 00070986191TRLO0 XLON 396 358.50 13:00:07 00070986192TRLO0 XLON 43 358.50 13:00:07 00070986193TRLO0 XLON 782 358.50 13:00:07 00070986194TRLO0 XLON 314 357.50 13:04:48 00070986244TRLO0 XLON 179 357.50 13:06:47 00070986289TRLO0 XLON 111 357.50 13:06:47 00070986290TRLO0 XLON 131 357.50 13:30:45 00070986610TRLO0 XLON 528 357.50 13:30:45 00070986611TRLO0 XLON 150 357.50 13:30:45 00070986612TRLO0 XLON 49 357.50 13:30:45 00070986613TRLO0 XLON 112 357.50 13:30:45 00070986614TRLO0 XLON 150 357.50 13:30:45 00070986615TRLO0 XLON 477 357.50 13:30:45 00070986616TRLO0 XLON 42 356.50 13:37:45 00070986886TRLO0 XLON 271 356.50 13:37:45 00070986887TRLO0 XLON 145 356.50 13:37:45 00070986888TRLO0 XLON 143 356.50 13:37:45 00070986889TRLO0 XLON 150 356.50 13:37:45 00070986890TRLO0 XLON 62 356.50 13:37:45 00070986891TRLO0 XLON 748 356.50 13:37:45 00070986892TRLO0 XLON 202 355.00 13:38:31 00070986913TRLO0 XLON 314 355.00 13:39:58 00070986937TRLO0 XLON 229 355.00 13:39:58 00070986938TRLO0 XLON 145 355.00 13:39:58 00070986939TRLO0 XLON 63 355.00 13:39:58 00070986940TRLO0 XLON 34 355.00 13:39:58 00070986941TRLO0 XLON

667 355.00 13:39:58 00070986942TRLO0 XLON 10 355.50 13:55:02 00070987568TRLO0 XLON 167 356.50 14:09:37 00070988035TRLO0 XLON 119 356.50 14:09:37 00070988036TRLO0 XLON 124 356.50 14:09:37 00070988040TRLO0 XLON 397 356.50 14:09:37 00070988041TRLO0 XLON 450 356.50 14:09:37 00070988042TRLO0 XLON 675 356.50 14:09:37 00070988043TRLO0 XLON 9 356.50 14:09:37 00070988044TRLO0 XLON 8 356.50 14:09:37 00070988045TRLO0 XLON 604 356.50 14:10:37 00070988085TRLO0 XLON 169 356.50 14:10:37 00070988086TRLO0 XLON 314 356.00 14:10:45 00070988102TRLO0 XLON 384 356.00 14:10:45 00070988103TRLO0 XLON 823 355.50 14:12:38 00070988159TRLO0 XLON 990 355.50 14:17:38 00070988265TRLO0 XLON 154 356.00 14:18:38 00070988292TRLO0 XLON 194 356.50 14:19:36 00070988322TRLO0 XLON 61 356.50 14:19:36 00070988323TRLO0 XLON 769 356.50 14:19:36 00070988324TRLO0 XLON 314 356.00 14:22:59 00070988468TRLO0 XLON 540 356.00 14:25:54 00070988527TRLO0 XLON 1045 356.00 14:25:54 00070988528TRLO0 XLON 22 357.00 14:36:15 00070988952TRLO0 XLON 68 357.00 14:36:15 00070988953TRLO0 XLON 812 357.00 14:36:15 00070988954TRLO0 XLON 150 357.00 14:36:15 00070988955TRLO0 XLON 375 357.00 14:36:15 00070988956TRLO0 XLON 300 357.00 14:36:15 00070988957TRLO0 XLON 225 357.00 14:36:15 00070988958TRLO0 XLON 300 357.00 14:36:15 00070988959TRLO0 XLON 300 357.00 14:36:15 00070988960TRLO0 XLON 150 357.00 14:36:15 00070988961TRLO0 XLON 150 357.00 14:36:15 00070988962TRLO0 XLON 150 357.00 14:36:15 00070988963TRLO0 XLON 100 357.00 14:36:15 00070988964TRLO0 XLON 46 357.00 14:36:15 00070988965TRLO0 XLON 389 357.00 14:36:15 00070988966TRLO0 XLON 225 356.50 14:37:45 00070989022TRLO0 XLON 446 357.50 14:43:57 00070989292TRLO0 XLON 975 357.50 14:43:57 00070989293TRLO0 XLON 265 357.50 14:43:57 00070989294TRLO0 XLON 3668 357.50 14:43:57 00070989295TRLO0 XLON 868 357.00 14:47:25 00070989416TRLO0 XLON 298 357.50 14:47:35 00070989424TRLO0 XLON 120 357.50 14:47:35 00070989425TRLO0 XLON 194 357.50 14:47:35 00070989426TRLO0 XLON 133 357.50 14:49:25 00070989498TRLO0 XLON 159 357.50 14:49:25 00070989499TRLO0 XLON 316 357.50 14:49:25 00070989500TRLO0 XLON 51 357.50 14:52:11 00070989599TRLO0 XLON 357 357.50 14:53:13 00070989638TRLO0 XLON 186 357.50 14:53:29 00070989648TRLO0 XLON 234 357.50 14:53:29 00070989649TRLO0 XLON 715 357.50 14:53:29 00070989650TRLO0 XLON 855 357.50 14:57:29 00070989737TRLO0 XLON 100 357.50 14:59:29 00070989766TRLO0 XLON 313 357.50 14:59:30 00070989767TRLO0 XLON 325 357.50 15:00:02 00070989811TRLO0 XLON 125 357.50 15:00:02 00070989812TRLO0 XLON 737 357.50 15:00:02 00070989813TRLO0 XLON 60 356.50 15:01:00 00070989835TRLO0 XLON 655 356.50 15:01:00 00070989836TRLO0 XLON 389 356.50 15:01:00 00070989837TRLO0 XLON 164 356.50 15:01:00 00070989838TRLO0 XLON 812 358.00 15:07:24 00070989988TRLO0 XLON 65 358.00 15:07:24 00070989989TRLO0 XLON 737 358.00 15:07:24 00070989990TRLO0 XLON 145 357.50 15:13:24 00070990113TRLO0 XLON 765 358.50 15:13:36 00070990114TRLO0 XLON 164 358.50 15:16:28 00070990159TRLO0 XLON 822 358.50 15:16:28 00070990160TRLO0 XLON 1291 358.50 15:16:28 00070990161TRLO0 XLON 224 358.50 15:18:07 00070990185TRLO0 XLON 503 358.50 15:18:07 00070990186TRLO0 XLON 717 358.00 15:18:07 00070990187TRLO0 XLON 794 358.00 15:20:46 00070990217TRLO0 XLON 700 358.00 15:23:16 00070990290TRLO0 XLON 780 358.00 15:24:16 00070990307TRLO0 XLON 111 358.00 15:28:11 00070990345TRLO0 XLON 614 358.00 15:28:11 00070990346TRLO0 XLON 831 358.00 15:31:11 00070990501TRLO0 XLON 163 357.50 15:33:00 00070990546TRLO0 XLON 562 357.50 15:33:00 00070990547TRLO0 XLON 302 357.50 15:33:00 00070990548TRLO0 XLON 32 358.00 15:44:06 00070990810TRLO0 XLON 495 358.00 15:44:10 00070990811TRLO0 XLON 344 358.00 15:44:10 00070990812TRLO0 XLON 16 358.00 15:51:12 00070990966TRLO0 XLON 600 358.00 15:51:13 00070990967TRLO0 XLON

190 358.00 15:51:13 00070990968TRLO0 XLON 11 359.00 15:52:40 00070991004TRLO0 XLON 749 359.00 15:52:40 00070991005TRLO0 XLON 697 358.00 15:52:46 00070991025TRLO0 XLON 21 358.00 15:53:06 00070991048TRLO0 XLON 877 358.00 15:53:06 00070991049TRLO0 XLON 195 358.00 15:58:54 00070991202TRLO0 XLON 339 358.00 15:58:54 00070991203TRLO0 XLON 178 358.00 15:58:55 00070991204TRLO0 XLON 197 358.00 15:58:55 00070991205TRLO0 XLON 540 358.00 15:58:55 00070991206TRLO0 XLON 613 356.50 16:00:02 00070991250TRLO0 XLON 124 356.50 16:00:02 00070991251TRLO0 XLON 254 356.50 16:23:10 00070992979TRLO0 XLON 138 356.50 16:23:10 00070992980TRLO0 XLON 225 356.50 16:23:10 00070992981TRLO0 XLON 150 356.50 16:23:10 00070992982TRLO0 XLON 65 356.50 16:23:10 00070992983TRLO0 XLON 62 356.50 16:23:10 00070992984TRLO0 XLON 798 356.50 16:23:10 00070992985TRLO0 XLON 4 356.50 16:23:39 00070993008TRLO0 XLON 4 356.50 16:23:39 00070993009TRLO0 XLON 293 356.50 16:23:54 00070993019TRLO0 XLON 1 356.50 16:24:06 00070993044TRLO0 XLON 215 356.50 16:24:54 00070993077TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

