Dow Jones News
09.08.2024 19:16 Uhr
189 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own -3-

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Aug-2024 / 17:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Friday, 9 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            75,534 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            360.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            355.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            358.0432p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 816,310 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,230,140.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 75,534

Volume weighted average price (pence): 358.0432

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
674                360.00      09:32:38          00070981666TRLO0      XLON 
1361               360.00      09:34:32          00070981724TRLO0      XLON 
1100               360.00      09:34:32          00070981725TRLO0      XLON 
811                360.00      11:10:48          00070984184TRLO0      XLON 
805                360.00      11:10:48          00070984185TRLO0      XLON 
852                360.00      11:10:48          00070984186TRLO0      XLON 
790                360.00      11:10:48          00070984187TRLO0      XLON 
730                360.00      11:10:48          00070984188TRLO0      XLON 
827                360.00      11:10:48          00070984189TRLO0      XLON 
2693               360.00      11:10:48          00070984190TRLO0      XLON 
791                360.00      11:10:48          00070984191TRLO0      XLON 
856                360.00      11:10:48          00070984192TRLO0      XLON 
748                360.00      11:10:48          00070984193TRLO0      XLON 
400                360.00      11:10:48          00070984194TRLO0      XLON 
171                360.00      11:10:48          00070984195TRLO0      XLON 
525                360.00      11:10:48          00070984196TRLO0      XLON 
450                360.00      11:10:48          00070984197TRLO0      XLON 
150                360.00      11:10:48          00070984198TRLO0      XLON 
300                360.00      11:10:48          00070984199TRLO0      XLON 
2549               360.00      11:10:48          00070984200TRLO0      XLON 
500                360.00      11:44:48          00070984608TRLO0      XLON 
12                360.00      11:48:56          00070984649TRLO0      XLON 
8                 360.00      11:48:56          00070984650TRLO0      XLON 
500                360.00      11:48:57          00070984651TRLO0      XLON 
500                360.00      11:48:57          00070984652TRLO0      XLON 
89                360.00      11:48:57          00070984653TRLO0      XLON 
12                360.00      11:48:57          00070984654TRLO0      XLON 
812                359.50      11:49:00          00070984655TRLO0      XLON 
200                358.50      11:51:56          00070984667TRLO0      XLON 
259                358.50      11:51:56          00070984668TRLO0      XLON 
14                358.50      11:51:58          00070984669TRLO0      XLON 
227                358.50      11:52:31          00070984673TRLO0      XLON 
777                358.50      11:52:31          00070984674TRLO0      XLON 
848                358.50      11:52:31          00070984675TRLO0      XLON 
83                358.00      12:43:05          00070985786TRLO0      XLON 
500                357.50      12:44:16          00070985809TRLO0      XLON 
178                357.50      12:44:16          00070985810TRLO0      XLON 
162                357.50      12:44:16          00070985811TRLO0      XLON 
314                358.50      12:58:59          00070986165TRLO0      XLON 
528                358.50      13:00:07          00070986190TRLO0      XLON 
472                358.50      13:00:07          00070986191TRLO0      XLON 
396                358.50      13:00:07          00070986192TRLO0      XLON 
43                358.50      13:00:07          00070986193TRLO0      XLON 
782                358.50      13:00:07          00070986194TRLO0      XLON 
314                357.50      13:04:48          00070986244TRLO0      XLON 
179                357.50      13:06:47          00070986289TRLO0      XLON 
111                357.50      13:06:47          00070986290TRLO0      XLON 
131                357.50      13:30:45          00070986610TRLO0      XLON 
528                357.50      13:30:45          00070986611TRLO0      XLON 
150                357.50      13:30:45          00070986612TRLO0      XLON 
49                357.50      13:30:45          00070986613TRLO0      XLON 
112                357.50      13:30:45          00070986614TRLO0      XLON 
150                357.50      13:30:45          00070986615TRLO0      XLON 
477                357.50      13:30:45          00070986616TRLO0      XLON 
42                356.50      13:37:45          00070986886TRLO0      XLON 
271                356.50      13:37:45          00070986887TRLO0      XLON 
145                356.50      13:37:45          00070986888TRLO0      XLON 
143                356.50      13:37:45          00070986889TRLO0      XLON 
150                356.50      13:37:45          00070986890TRLO0      XLON 
62                356.50      13:37:45          00070986891TRLO0      XLON 
748                356.50      13:37:45          00070986892TRLO0      XLON 
202                355.00      13:38:31          00070986913TRLO0      XLON 
314                355.00      13:39:58          00070986937TRLO0      XLON 
229                355.00      13:39:58          00070986938TRLO0      XLON 
145                355.00      13:39:58          00070986939TRLO0      XLON 
63                355.00      13:39:58          00070986940TRLO0      XLON 
34                355.00      13:39:58          00070986941TRLO0      XLON

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

667                355.00      13:39:58          00070986942TRLO0      XLON 
10                355.50      13:55:02          00070987568TRLO0      XLON 
167                356.50      14:09:37          00070988035TRLO0      XLON 
119                356.50      14:09:37          00070988036TRLO0      XLON 
124                356.50      14:09:37          00070988040TRLO0      XLON 
397                356.50      14:09:37          00070988041TRLO0      XLON 
450                356.50      14:09:37          00070988042TRLO0      XLON 
675                356.50      14:09:37          00070988043TRLO0      XLON 
9                 356.50      14:09:37          00070988044TRLO0      XLON 
8                 356.50      14:09:37          00070988045TRLO0      XLON 
604                356.50      14:10:37          00070988085TRLO0      XLON 
169                356.50      14:10:37          00070988086TRLO0      XLON 
314                356.00      14:10:45          00070988102TRLO0      XLON 
384                356.00      14:10:45          00070988103TRLO0      XLON 
823                355.50      14:12:38          00070988159TRLO0      XLON 
990                355.50      14:17:38          00070988265TRLO0      XLON 
154                356.00      14:18:38          00070988292TRLO0      XLON 
194                356.50      14:19:36          00070988322TRLO0      XLON 
61                356.50      14:19:36          00070988323TRLO0      XLON 
769                356.50      14:19:36          00070988324TRLO0      XLON 
314                356.00      14:22:59          00070988468TRLO0      XLON 
540                356.00      14:25:54          00070988527TRLO0      XLON 
1045               356.00      14:25:54          00070988528TRLO0      XLON 
22                357.00      14:36:15          00070988952TRLO0      XLON 
68                357.00      14:36:15          00070988953TRLO0      XLON 
812                357.00      14:36:15          00070988954TRLO0      XLON 
150                357.00      14:36:15          00070988955TRLO0      XLON 
375                357.00      14:36:15          00070988956TRLO0      XLON 
300                357.00      14:36:15          00070988957TRLO0      XLON 
225                357.00      14:36:15          00070988958TRLO0      XLON 
300                357.00      14:36:15          00070988959TRLO0      XLON 
300                357.00      14:36:15          00070988960TRLO0      XLON 
150                357.00      14:36:15          00070988961TRLO0      XLON 
150                357.00      14:36:15          00070988962TRLO0      XLON 
150                357.00      14:36:15          00070988963TRLO0      XLON 
100                357.00      14:36:15          00070988964TRLO0      XLON 
46                357.00      14:36:15          00070988965TRLO0      XLON 
389                357.00      14:36:15          00070988966TRLO0      XLON 
225                356.50      14:37:45          00070989022TRLO0      XLON 
446                357.50      14:43:57          00070989292TRLO0      XLON 
975                357.50      14:43:57          00070989293TRLO0      XLON 
265                357.50      14:43:57          00070989294TRLO0      XLON 
3668               357.50      14:43:57          00070989295TRLO0      XLON 
868                357.00      14:47:25          00070989416TRLO0      XLON 
298                357.50      14:47:35          00070989424TRLO0      XLON 
120                357.50      14:47:35          00070989425TRLO0      XLON 
194                357.50      14:47:35          00070989426TRLO0      XLON 
133                357.50      14:49:25          00070989498TRLO0      XLON 
159                357.50      14:49:25          00070989499TRLO0      XLON 
316                357.50      14:49:25          00070989500TRLO0      XLON 
51                357.50      14:52:11          00070989599TRLO0      XLON 
357                357.50      14:53:13          00070989638TRLO0      XLON 
186                357.50      14:53:29          00070989648TRLO0      XLON 
234                357.50      14:53:29          00070989649TRLO0      XLON 
715                357.50      14:53:29          00070989650TRLO0      XLON 
855                357.50      14:57:29          00070989737TRLO0      XLON 
100                357.50      14:59:29          00070989766TRLO0      XLON 
313                357.50      14:59:30          00070989767TRLO0      XLON 
325                357.50      15:00:02          00070989811TRLO0      XLON 
125                357.50      15:00:02          00070989812TRLO0      XLON 
737                357.50      15:00:02          00070989813TRLO0      XLON 
60                356.50      15:01:00          00070989835TRLO0      XLON 
655                356.50      15:01:00          00070989836TRLO0      XLON 
389                356.50      15:01:00          00070989837TRLO0      XLON 
164                356.50      15:01:00          00070989838TRLO0      XLON 
812                358.00      15:07:24          00070989988TRLO0      XLON 
65                358.00      15:07:24          00070989989TRLO0      XLON 
737                358.00      15:07:24          00070989990TRLO0      XLON 
145                357.50      15:13:24          00070990113TRLO0      XLON 
765                358.50      15:13:36          00070990114TRLO0      XLON 
164                358.50      15:16:28          00070990159TRLO0      XLON 
822                358.50      15:16:28          00070990160TRLO0      XLON 
1291               358.50      15:16:28          00070990161TRLO0      XLON 
224                358.50      15:18:07          00070990185TRLO0      XLON 
503                358.50      15:18:07          00070990186TRLO0      XLON 
717                358.00      15:18:07          00070990187TRLO0      XLON 
794                358.00      15:20:46          00070990217TRLO0      XLON 
700                358.00      15:23:16          00070990290TRLO0      XLON 
780                358.00      15:24:16          00070990307TRLO0      XLON 
111                358.00      15:28:11          00070990345TRLO0      XLON 
614                358.00      15:28:11          00070990346TRLO0      XLON 
831                358.00      15:31:11          00070990501TRLO0      XLON 
163                357.50      15:33:00          00070990546TRLO0      XLON 
562                357.50      15:33:00          00070990547TRLO0      XLON 
302                357.50      15:33:00          00070990548TRLO0      XLON 
32                358.00      15:44:06          00070990810TRLO0      XLON 
495                358.00      15:44:10          00070990811TRLO0      XLON 
344                358.00      15:44:10          00070990812TRLO0      XLON 
16                358.00      15:51:12          00070990966TRLO0      XLON 
600                358.00      15:51:13          00070990967TRLO0      XLON

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own -3- 

190                358.00      15:51:13          00070990968TRLO0      XLON 
11                359.00      15:52:40          00070991004TRLO0      XLON 
749                359.00      15:52:40          00070991005TRLO0      XLON 
697                358.00      15:52:46          00070991025TRLO0      XLON 
21                358.00      15:53:06          00070991048TRLO0      XLON 
877                358.00      15:53:06          00070991049TRLO0      XLON 
195                358.00      15:58:54          00070991202TRLO0      XLON 
339                358.00      15:58:54          00070991203TRLO0      XLON 
178                358.00      15:58:55          00070991204TRLO0      XLON 
197                358.00      15:58:55          00070991205TRLO0      XLON 
540                358.00      15:58:55          00070991206TRLO0      XLON 
613                356.50      16:00:02          00070991250TRLO0      XLON 
124                356.50      16:00:02          00070991251TRLO0      XLON 
254                356.50      16:23:10          00070992979TRLO0      XLON 
138                356.50      16:23:10          00070992980TRLO0      XLON 
225                356.50      16:23:10          00070992981TRLO0      XLON 
150                356.50      16:23:10          00070992982TRLO0      XLON 
65                356.50      16:23:10          00070992983TRLO0      XLON 
62                356.50      16:23:10          00070992984TRLO0      XLON 
798                356.50      16:23:10          00070992985TRLO0      XLON 
4                 356.50      16:23:39          00070993008TRLO0      XLON 
4                 356.50      16:23:39          00070993009TRLO0      XLON 
293                356.50      16:23:54          00070993019TRLO0      XLON 
1                 356.50      16:24:06          00070993044TRLO0      XLON 
215                356.50      16:24:54          00070993077TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  339810 
EQS News ID:  1965297 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2024 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
