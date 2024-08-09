CleanSpark, Inc.: CleanSpark Reports Third Quarter FY2024 Financial Results

FY2024 Third Quarter Revenue of $104.1 million, net loss of ($236.2) million and Adjusted EBITDA of ($12.7) million

Revenue grows 129% year over year

Current hashrate surpasses 22 EH/s

Partners with Coinbase on $50 million line of credit

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company"), America's Bitcoin Miner®, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

"We had a tremendous quarter with a 24% increase in hashrate during the quarter and an 21% increase in efficiency year to date. We are also executing on expansions into two new states, Tennessee and Wyoming," said Zach Bradford, CEO. "We have made a strategic decision to best position the company to thrive now and into the future, recognizing the need to maximize efficiency of our miners and operations. Specifically, we determined to replace a substantial portion of our fleet before the miners reached the end of their originally expected life cycle. Although that decision has generated a non-cash expense that negatively affects our reported operating results for this quarter. We believe this is the most prudent step for the long-term success of the company. Our team has done an incredible job optimizing the efficiency of our deployed fleet to maximize profitability. We believe, based on information from independent third-party sources, that CleanSpark is currently the most efficient large-scale publicly traded Bitcoin miner."

"CleanSpark weathered the challenges of the bitcoin halving with one of the most efficient mining portfolios as evidenced by our strong gross margins," said Gary A. Vecchiarelli, CFO. "During the third quarter, we saw block rewards get cut by 50%, yet we managed to recognize only 7% less revenue by mining 1,583 bitcoin in the period. Additionally, we recognized a net loss primarily due to two non-cash factors: an unfavorable mark-to-market on the fair value of our large bitcoin holdings and an impairment on older, less-efficient miners. The non-cash impairment was directly attributable to a conscious strategic decision to upgrade and maintain one of the world's largest and most efficient state-of-the-art mining fleets. We continue to have one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and as a result I am happy to announce that we have also entered into a partnership with Coinbase where we have acquired a $50 million revolving line of credit collateralized by a portion of our bitcoin holdings. This line of credit will help us continue to take advantage of opportunities in the marketplace at a low cost of capital."

Q3 Financial Highlights

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024.

The Company increased its quarterly revenues to $104.1 million, an increase of $58.6 million, or 129% from $45.5 million for the same prior year period.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was ($236.2) million or ($1.03) basic income loss per share compared to a loss of ($14.1) million or ($0.12) loss per share for the same prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to ($12.7) million, a decrease of ($26.0) million from $13.3 million in the prior year.

Balance Sheet Highlights as of June 30, 2024

Assets

Cash: $129.2 million

Bitcoin: $413.0 million

Total Current assets: $598.8 million

Total Mining assets (including prepaid deposits & deployed miners): $625.8 million

Total Assets: $1.48 billion

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities: $67.0 million

Total Liabilities: $73.4 million

Total Stockholders' Equity: $1.40 billion

The Company had working capital of $531.9 million and $11.0 million of debt as of June 30, 2024.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold its third quarter FY2024 earnings presentation and business update for investors and analysts today, August 9, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Webcast URL: https://investors.cleanspark.com

The webcast will be accessible for at least 30 days on the Company's website and a transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website following the call.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK) is America's Bitcoin Miner®. We own and operate multiple data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Our infrastructure responsibly supports Bitcoin, the world's most important digital commodity and an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees and the communities we operate in. Visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



















1 See "Non-GAAP Measure" and the related reconciliation below.

Non-GAAP Measure

The Company presents adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company's non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA" excludes (i) impacts of interest, taxes, and depreciation; (ii) the Company's share-based compensation expense, unrealized gains/losses on securities, and, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration with respect to previously completed acquisitions, all of which are non-cash items that the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment, and the resulting expenses could vary significantly in comparison to other companies; (iii) non-cash impairment losses related to long-lived assets (including goodwill); (iv) realized gains and losses on sales of equity securities, the amounts of which are directly related to the unrealized gains and losses that are also excluded; (v) legal fees related to litigation and various transactions, which fees management does not believe are reflective of the Company's ongoing operating activities; (vi) gains and losses on disposal of assets, the majority of which are related to obsolete or unrepairable machines that are no longer deployed; (vii) gains and losses related to discontinued operations that would not be applicable to the Company's future business activities; and (viii) severance expenses. The Company previously excluded non-cash impairment losses related to digital assets and realized gains and losses on sales of bitcoin from our calculation of adjusted EBITDA, but has determined such items are part of the Company's normal ongoing operations and will no longer be excluding them from our calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

Management believes that providing this non-GAAP financial measure that excludes these items allows for meaningful comparisons between the Company's core business operating results and those of other companies, and provides the Company with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating its own core business operating results over different periods of time. In addition to management's internal use of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, management believes that adjusted EBITDA is also useful to investors and analysts in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Management believes the foregoing to be the case even though some of the excluded items involve cash outlays and some of them recur on a regular basis (although management does not believe any of such items are normal operating expenses necessary to generate our bitcoin related revenues). For example, the Company expects that share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from adjusted EBITDA, will continue to be a significant recurring expense over the coming years and is an important part of the compensation provided to certain employees, officers, and directors. Additionally, management does not consider any of the excluded items to be expenses necessary to generate the Company's bitcoin related revenue.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA measure may not be directly comparable to similar measures provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in the Company's industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. The Company's adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating (loss) income or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. Although management utilizes internally and presents adjusted EBITDA, the Company only utilizes that measure supplementally and does not consider it to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

Accordingly, adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation of, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CLEANSPARK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value and share amounts)





June 30,

2024



September 30,

2023





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 126,141



$ 29,215

Restricted cash



3,023





-

Receivable from equity offerings



31,158





9,590

Prepaid expense and other current assets



7,656





3,258

Bitcoin (see Note 2 and Note 5)



413,033





56,241

Note receivable from GRIID (see Note 6)



15,000





-

Derivative investment asset



1,692





2,697

Investment in debt security, at fair value



812





726

Current assets held for sale



320





445

Total current assets

$ 598,835



$ 102,172















Property and equipment, net

$ 568,393



$ 564,395

Operating lease right of use asset



2,872





688

Intangible assets, net



3,580





4,603

Deposits on miners and mining equipment



284,541





75,959

Other long-term assets



9,311





5,718

Goodwill



8,043





8,043

Total assets

$ 1,475,575



$ 761,578















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 56,488



$ 65,577

Current portion of operating lease liability



198





181

Current portion of finance lease liability



23





130

Current portion of long-term loans payable



9,665





6,992

Current liabilities held for sale



611





1,175

Total current liabilities

$ 66,985



$ 74,055

Long-term liabilities











Operating lease liability, net of current portion



721





519

Finance lease liability, net of current portion



-





9

Loans payable, net of current portion



1,314





8,911

Deferred income taxes, net



4,356





857

Total liabilities

$ 73,376



$ 84,351















Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; Series A shares;

2,000,000 authorized; 1,750,000 and 1,750,000 issued and outstanding, respectively



2





2

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 235,525,077 and

160,184,921 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



236





160

Additional paid-in capital



1,817,128





1,009,482

Accumulated other comprehensive income



312





226

Accumulated deficit



(415,479)





(332,643)

Total stockholders' equity



1,402,199





677,227















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,475,575



$ 761,578



CLEANSPARK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share and share amounts)









For the three months ended





For the nine months ended





June 30,

2024



June 30,

2023





June 30,

2024



June 30,

2023

Revenues, net

























Bitcoin mining revenue, net

$ 104,108



$ 45,427





$ 289,693



$ 115,661

Other services revenue



-





96







-





227

Total revenues, net

$ 104,108



$ 45,523





$ 289,693



$ 115,888





























Costs and expenses

























Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization

shown below)



45,180





20,681







108,374





63,179

Professional fees



4,368





2,225







8,149





8,806

Payroll expenses



17,150





10,405







49,291





29,957

General and administrative expenses



8,235





5,064







20,058





13,117

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets



(47)





-







2,281





3

Loss (gain) on fair value of bitcoin, net (see Note 2 and Note

5)



48,338





-







(107,406)





-

Impairment expense - bitcoin



-





740







-





1,017

Impairment expense - fixed assets



189,235





-







189,235





-

Impairment expense - other



-





-







396





-

Realized loss (gain) on sale of bitcoin



-





143







-





(762)

Depreciation and amortization



40,727





21,850







102,761





62,525

Total costs and expenses

$ 353,186



$ 61,108





$ 373,139



$ 177,842





























Loss from operations



(249,078)





(15,585







(83,446)





(61,954)





























Other income (expense)

























Other income



-





-







-





11

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



-





2,000







-





2,485

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative security



1,188





105







(1,005)





(1,110)

Interest income



2,638





52







5,909





174

Interest expense



(485)





(689







(1,557)





(2,377)

Total other income (expense)

$ 3,341



$ 1,468





$ 3,347



$ (817)





























Loss before income tax expense



(245,737)





(14,117







(80,099)





(62,771)

Income tax (benefit) expense



(9,495)





-







3,499





-

Loss from continuing operations

$ (236,242)



$ (14,117





$ (83,598)



$ (62,771)





























Discontinued operations

























(Loss) income from discontinued operations

$ -



$ (102





$ -



$ 1,061

Income tax expense



-





-







-





-

(Loss) income on discontinued operations

$ -



$ (102





$ -



$ 1,061





























Net loss

$ (236,242)



$ (14,219





$ (83,598)



$ (61,710)





























Preferred stock dividends



-





-







3,421





-





























Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (236,242)



$ (14,219





$ (87,019)



$ (61,710)





























Other comprehensive income



28





28







86





86





























Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common

shareholders

$ (236,214)



$ (14,191





$ (86,933)



$ (61,624)



CLEANSPARK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Continued) (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share and share amounts)









For the three months ended



For the nine months ended





June 30,

2024



June 30,

2023



June 30,

2024



June 30,

2023

(Loss) income from continuing operations per common share -

basic

$ (1.03)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.42)



$ (0.72)



























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



228,642,939





114,844,402





205,482,062





87,248,719



























(Loss) income from continuing operations per common share -

diluted

$ (1.03)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.42)



$ (0.72)



























Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



228,642,939





114,844,402





205,482,062





87,638,134



























Income on discontinued operations per common share - basic

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.01



























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



228,642,939





114,844,402





205,482,062





87,248,719



























Income on discontinued operations per common share - diluted

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.01



























Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



228,642,939





114,844,402





205,482,062





87,638,134



CLEANSPARK, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands)









Three Months Ended June 30,





2024



2023

Net income (loss)

$ (236,242)



$ (14,219)

Adjustments:















Loss (income) on discontinued operations



-





102

Impairment expense - other



-





-

Impairment expense - fixed assets



189,235





-

Depreciation and amortization



40,727





21,850

Share-based compensation expense



2,946





5,947

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



-





(2,000)

Unrealized loss (gain) of derivative security



(1,188)





(105)

Interest income



(2,638)





(52)

Interest expense



485





689

Loss on disposal of assets



(47)





-

Income tax expense



(9,495)





-

Fees related to financing & business development transactions



2,862





85

Litigation & settlement related expenses



686





1,036

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ (12,669)



$ 13,333









Three months ended March 31, 2024





Revenues, net









Digital currency mining revenue, net

$ 111,799





Other services revenue



-





Total revenues, net

$ 111,799

















Net income

$ 126,735





Adjustments:











Depreciation and amortization



32,187





Share-based compensation expense



9,797





Impairment expense - other



396





Unrealized loss on derivative security



949





Interest income

(2,684)





Interest expense

526





Loss on disposal of assets

1,652





Income tax expense

11,595





Other2

676





Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 181,829











We have not excluded the changes fair value of our bitcoin (loss of $48,338 and gain of $119,702 in the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively), which we now record in our statement of operations, as provided for in ASC 350-60 and as discussed elsewhere in our Form 10-Q. 2 Includes fees and expenses related to litigation, settlements, financing & business development transactions.

