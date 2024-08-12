

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Wholesale price data from Germany is the only major report due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's wholesale prices for July. Prices are forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.3 percent decrease in June.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is set to release consumer prices for July. Economists forecast inflation to remain unchanged at 2.0 percent.



At 6.00 am ET, final inflation data is due from Portugal.



