

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Swiss franc fell to 0.9470 against the euro and 1.1069 against the pound, from last week's closing quotes of 0.9445 and 1.1039, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc edged down to 0.8670 and 169.65 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.8652 and 169.35, respectively.



If the Swiss franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.97 against the euro, 1.15 against the pound, 0.89 against the greenback and 166.00 against the yen.



