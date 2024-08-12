Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 33/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-08-12 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.07.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual report RIG 31.08.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.10.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08.2024 ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08.2024 Coop Pank CPA Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08.2024 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08.2024 - Eleving Group ELEV Interim report, 6 RIG 18.08.2024 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 18.08.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB039026D auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08.2024 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.08.2024 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.08.2024 TextMagic MAGIC Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2024 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2024 KN Energies KNE1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2024 - Grenardi Group GGBOND10_02 Public offering RIG 27.08.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.08.2024 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2024 Bigbank BIGB080033A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2024 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2024 Citadele banka Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.08.2024 Eco Baltia ECOB080026FA Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.