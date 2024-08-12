Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Alarm: Der Weg zum Uran-Giganten ist jetzt frei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
12.08.2024 08:10 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 33/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-08-12 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER         EVENT         MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  23.07.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R    Audited annual report RIG  
    31.08.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.08.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
    31.10.2024  Vyriausybe           auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.08.2024 ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA     Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.08.2024 Coop Pank CPA          Sales figures     TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.08.2024 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T      Interim report, 6   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  12.08.2024 - Eleving Group ELEV       Interim report, 6   RIG  
    18.08.2024                  months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  12.08.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T       Sales figures     TLN  
    18.08.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.08.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
          Vyriausybe LTGB039026D     auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.08.2024 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T      Investors event    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    13.08.2024 LHV Group LHV          Sales figures     TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    13.08.2024 TextMagic MAGIC         Interim report, 6   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    14.08.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L       Interim report, 6   VLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    14.08.2024 SAF Tehnika SAF1R        Interim report, 12   RIG  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    14.08.2024 KN Energies KNE1L        Interim report, 6   VLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    14.08.2024 Novaturas NTU1L         Sales figures     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  14.08.2024 - Grenardi Group GGBOND10_02   Public offering    RIG  
    27.08.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.08.2024                 Trading holiday    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    16.08.2024 Bigbank BIGB080033A       Coupon payment date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    16.08.2024 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T     Interim report, 6   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    16.08.2024 Citadele banka         Interim report, 6   RIG  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    16.08.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI          Investors event    RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.08.2024 Eco Baltia ECOB080026FA     Coupon payment date  RIG  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.