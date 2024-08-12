DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (NRJL LN) Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.6571 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26679536 CODE: NRJL LN ISIN: FR0010524777 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJL LN Sequence No.: 339828 EQS News ID: 1965445 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 12, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)