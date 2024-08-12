DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (MSEX LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 194.7593 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52137 CODE: MSEX LN ISIN: FR0012399772 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012399772 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEX LN Sequence No.: 339838 EQS News ID: 1965465 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 12, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)