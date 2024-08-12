DJ Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (STPU LN) Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 95.2152 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10563287 CODE: STPU LN ISIN: LU2018762653 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762653 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPU LN Sequence No.: 340016 EQS News ID: 1965831 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1965831&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2024 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)