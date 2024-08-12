

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen fell to 160.93 against the euro and 188.20 against the pound, from early highs of 160.20 and 187.16, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 147.32 and 169.88 from early highs of 146.70 and 169.46, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 97.10, 88.70 and 107.33 from early highs of 96.51, 88.07 and 106.80, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 170.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the pound, 154.00 against the greenback, 174.00 against the franc, 102.00 against the aussie, 93.00 against the kiwi and 112.00 against the loonie.



