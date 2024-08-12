Tutors International (TI Education): Blending Online Excellence with In-Person Tuition: Tutors International Announces Partnership with Highgrove Online School

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The strategic partnership marks a milestone in personalised education with innovative online and in-person collaboration, supporting students who thrive outside the conventional school environment.

Tutors International, a world-renowned provider of bespoke private tutoring services, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Highgrove Online School, an innovative and comprehensive online educational institution.

This collaboration aims to enhance educational offerings and support for students who excel outside traditional school settings.

A Shared Commitment to Educational Excellence and Personalised Learning

Both Tutors International and Highgrove Education are dedicated to providing every student with the best possible education, tailored to their individual needs and learning styles.

The organisations share a commitment to offering excellent education for students who don't flourish in traditional schools or have schedules that preclude regular attendance.

With this partnership, students at Highgrove can benefit from a hybrid model that combines online and in-person tuition, tailored to their personal learning preferences.

Heather Rhodes, Principal of Highgrove Online School, comments: "Tutors International and Highgrove Online School both champion bespoke education that is tailored to the needs of the individual family. Tutors International has impeccable standards for educational provision, with tutors selected to foster not only academic excellence but also personal growth. They are the ultimate choice for live-in tutoring."

Adam Caller, Founder of Tutors International, adds: "I have always been impressed with the running of Highgrove Online School. It's a truly excellent online school that provides an exceptional educational experience. Heather's dedication to student success is evident in every aspect of the programme."

Benefits of the Partnership

Tutors International recognises the high standards and comprehensive curriculum offered by Highgrove and is excited to recommend Highgrove Education's wide variety of elective courses to their private tutors and clients, allowing students to explore interests beyond the standard syllabus.

Highgrove Online School will benefit from Tutors International's expertise in supporting students who have struggled in traditional schooling environments or have fallen behind. Highgrove may recommend that these students work with a tutor from Tutors International to help them catch up or provide in-person support alongside their online schooling.

About Highgrove Online School and Tutors International

Highgrove Education encompasses Highgrove Online School, offering robust and flexible education. Highgrove Online School is fully accredited, allowing students to undertake GCSEs, A-Levels, and a diverse range of elective and extracurricular courses.

Highgrove prides itself on delivering high-quality education through an online platform, ensuring students receive the attention and resources needed to succeed. The curriculum is engaging and adaptable, accommodating each student's unique needs and enabling them to achieve their full potential.

Highgrove caters particularly to students who have not found traditional private schooling to be a good fit, offering a personalised approach that fosters academic excellence and personal growth.

This aligns perfectly with Tutors International's ethos of supporting students with the very best in hand-picked private tutors, perfectly matched to each student's needs. Tutors International regularly supports students who are unhappy at school, need extra help reaching their peers' level, require exam support, or have special educational needs.

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a leading provider of bespoke private tutoring services, offering personalised education solutions to clients worldwide. Founded by Adam Caller, an expert in the field of education, Tutors International specialises in matching highly qualified tutors with students for full-time, residential placements.

For more information about Tutors International, please visit www.tutors-international.com.

About Highgrove Online School

Highgrove Online School, run by Highgrove Education, is an accredited online educational institution offering a comprehensive curriculum for students seeking GCSEs, A-Levels, and a wide range of electives and extracurricular activities. Highgrove is dedicated to providing a flexible, high-quality education tailored to each student's needs.

For more information about Highgrove Education, please visit https://highgroveeducation.com/

