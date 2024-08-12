GIFA INC Announces Submission of Second Quarter 2024

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / Gifa, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("GIFA," the "Company," "we," "us," and "our") (OTC PINK:GIFX) today announced submission of financial reports for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

'Our company is pleased to present the second quarter financials of year 2024. We are currently considering partnership proposals for 234 donums of land owned by our company. Having a partner who is knowledgeable about the real estate market and dependable in their work is essential for the success of our projects. This will ensure that our Projects are completed efficiently and effectively,'said Mr Kisa, CEO, Sole Director, President and Principal Financial Officer of Gifa Inc.

'All the properties owned by the company are Turkish titles, which eliminates any concerns about recent issues in the country. Additionally, the company ensures that all properties are officially registered and comply with local regulations, providing assurance to investors and customers. The company's focus on owning properties with Turkish titles helps to provide a secure and stable investment option for individuals looking to invest in real estate in North Cyprus'.

'Overall, the second quarter has been a successful period for the company, with significant interest from potential partners and investors, as well as promising development opportunities in the North Cyprus real estate market. The company is confident in its ability to capitalize on these opportunities and meet its growth objectives for the year. I would like to express my gratitude once more to my entire team for their dedicated effort, as well as to our shareholders.'

ABOUT GIFA INC:

GIFA, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services and consultancy, brokerage, business loans, project funding, crowdfunding advice, and consultancy to individual and corporate clients. It also offers personal and professional business development and investment advice to private clients airline representation, and corporate and leisure travel services. In addition, the company provides end-to-end supply and demand chain management services engaging in controlling and coordinating supply of materials to a range of entities that are involved in producing and delivering goods and services. Further, it engages in media business comprising newspaper and Webtv; provides consultancy, advice, assistance, and support for local businesses, as well as opportunity to access international finance; and offers local businesses and individuals small loans. The company also owns real estate and generates rent and sale income. The company was formerly known as Firefish, Inc. and changed its name to GIFA, Inc. in October 2017. GIFA, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lefkosa, Cyprus.

