Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market worth $56.9 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Source (Automotive, Non-automotive), Battery Chemistry, Battery Components, Recycling Process (Hydrometallurgical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, Physical/Mechanical Process), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032", is projected to grow from USD 16.2 billion in 2024 to USD 56.9 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is mostly driven by the growing demand for recycled goods and materials. Sustainable practices are becoming more and more important as environmental awareness rises and rules get stricter. Due to their high concentration of precious metals like nickel, cobalt, and lithium, lithium-ion batteries are now popular candidates for recycling. Battery recycling lessens the environmental effect of battery production and promotes a circular economy by recovering these essential ingredients and lowering the reliance on virgin resources. This increased focus on sustainability is directly driving the market for recycled lithium-ion batteries.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market"

133 - Tables

60 - Figures

195 - Pages

The Consumer Electronics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the lithium-ion battery recycling market, by source, during the forecast period

Given the massive volume and quick turnover of gadgets like laptops, tablets, smartphones, and wearable technology, the consumer electronics industry is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the lithium-ion battery recycling market. With the introduction of newer versions, these devices-which mostly depend on lithium-ion batteries, are being thrown out more frequently, which adds to a significant supply of batteries nearing their end of useful life. Additionally, the need for effective recycling solutions is driven by the environment, with increased concerns and strict rules regulating the disposal of electronic trash. Batteries from consumer electronics are the most profitable market sector because of the expensive metals like nickel, cobalt, and lithium that can be recovered through recycling.

By battery chemistry, the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Due to its growing popularity in a variety of applications, especially in large-scale energy storage systems and electric vehicles (EVs), lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are anticipated to hold the largest market share in the lithium-ion battery recycling industry. Compared to other lithium-ion battery chemistries, LFP batteries are preferred due to their extended lifespan, enhanced safety, and thermal stability. LFP batteries are more economically appealing to recycle because of the increase in abandoned batteries and the valuable components like iron, lithium, and phosphate that can be extracted from them.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Due to its major role in the production and use of lithium-ion batteries, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the market in the lithium-ion battery recycling market. The exponential rise in end-of-life battery production is a result of the fast development of businesses like renewable energy storage, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics in nations like South Korea, Japan, and China. Moreover, the investments in cutting-edge recycling technologies are being driven by this, as well as strict environmental restrictions and a growing emphasis on sustainable practices.

Some of the leading players in this market include Glencore (Switzerland), Umicore (Belgium), Cirba Solutions (US), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (Canada), among others.

