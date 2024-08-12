Ainos, Inc.: Ainos to Participate in Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research on August 22, 2024

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos", or the "Company"), a diversified healthcare company focused on novel AI-powered point-of-care testing ("POCT") and VELDONA low-dose interferon therapeutics, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat with Do Kim, senior research analyst of Water Tower Research ("WTR") on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Mr. Jack Lu, Ainos' Director of Corporate Development, will provide an overview of the Company's business model, strategic priorities, and innovative AI Nose technology platform. He will also discuss lead pipeline products, including the low-dose IFN-a therapeutic VELDONA, and its opportunities in human and animal health, as well as Ainos' latest earnings and financial standing.

To register for this listen-only event, please visit:

Fireside Chat Registration Link

The replay of the fireside chat will be available under "Events" in the Ainos' investor relations website at https://ir.ainos.com/

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos is a diversified healthcare company focused on novel AI-powered point-of-care testing (POCT) and low-dose interferon therapeutics (VELDONA). The Company's clinical-stage product pipeline includes VELDONA human and animal oral therapeutics, human orphan drugs, and telehealth-friendly POCT solutions powered by its AI Nose technology platform.

The name "Ainos" is a combination of "AI" and "Nose" to reflect the Company's commitment to empowering individuals to manage their health more effectively with next-generation AI-driven POCT solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com.

