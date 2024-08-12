Extends Cloud Financial Management Capabilities with Powerful AI-Analytics Platform

Proven Optics, a premier IT Financial Management Solution provider, today announced the acquisition of CloudGenera, a provider of innovative cloud financial optimization solutions, furthering its mission to create the industry's most complete IT financial management application platform. The CloudGenera acquisition is the first of what the company anticipates will be several acquisitions as Proven Optics scales growth and leverages a majority growth investment from Silversmith Capital Partners and strategic investment from ServiceNow.

CloudGenera offers vendor-agnostic IT analytics that equip organizations with the business cases necessary to optimize their technology expenditures. By leveraging advanced AI and machine learning technologies, CloudGenera automates decisions regarding application migration and modernization and significantly improves the accuracy of cloud cost forecasts, thus enhancing IT decision-making processes.

"The acquisition of CloudGenera marks a significant milestone for Proven Optics as we expand our cloud costing product capabilities," said William Miller, Founding Partner Co-CEO of Proven Optics. "Together, Proven Optics and CloudGenera will provide a more complete solution that provides our customers with new IT decision analysis capabilities to generate business cases for cloud migration and optimization."

Proven Optics was founded in 2020 to provide IT and finance leaders with the necessary analytics and insights to make better business decisions by automating the financial management of complex IT budgets. Delivered on the ServiceNow Platform and available in the ServiceNow Store, the Proven Optics Financial Management Application Suite offers additional value for ServiceNow customers looking to add a financial lens to their decision-making.

The acquisition enhances the value that Proven Optics' customers derive from their investment in ServiceNow as a strategic platform. By offering critical market intelligence, both Proven Optics and CloudGenera customers will benefit from an integrated solution that improves cloud orchestration and decisions related to budgeting and future forecasting, allowing IT finance and cloud teams to manage the entire process within a single workflow and take full advantage of the power of the ServiceNow platform.

"We are excited to join forces with Bill, Ben, and the entire Proven Optics team," said Brian Kelly, Founder and CEO of CloudGenera who has joined Proven Optics as Executive Vice President of Product. "Together, we will provide customers with a comprehensive set of tools to enhance IT value and facilitate smarter decision-making across their cloud infrastructure."

About Proven Optics

Proven Optics is a software company that focuses on one thing: Financial Management. Proven Optics helps clients in both IT and finance organizations implement financial management toolsets on the ServiceNow platform, leveraging 20+ years of practitioner experience and 100+ Commercial and Federal implementations. Our solutions enable modernization of financial management functions, providing IT and Finance leaders with the necessary analytics and insights to make better business decisions. For more information or a demonstration of our products, please visit www.provenoptics.com.

About CloudGenera

Founded in 2012, CloudGenera supplies vendor-agnostic IT analytics that arm organizations with the business cases needed to optimize their technology spend. CloudGenera's proprietary algorithms automate application migration and modernization decisions. For more information visit https://go.cloudgenera.com/.

Proven Optics is helping you move from simplifying and centralizing your IT financials to supercharging your IT financial decision-making and execution.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240812664766/en/

Contacts:

Media

Marissa Mendoza

888-317-5286

marketing@provenoptics.com