Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 July 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £109,143,782.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2024

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity Fund* Financials Cayman Islands 14.5 2 AVI Japan Special Situations Fund** Financials Japan 7.5 3 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp*** Financials Luxembourg 7.1 4 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.4 5 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.4 6 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.7 7 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 2.7 8 ENI Energy Italy 2.4 9 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 2.3 10 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.2 11 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 2.2 12 Alibaba Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 2.2 13 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.1 14 Orange Communication Services France 2.1 15 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 1.9 16 RTX Industrials United States 1.9 17 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.8 18 Sanofi Health Care France 1.8 19 Intel Information Technology United States 1.8 20 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.6 21 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.3 22 Breedon Group Materials United Kingdom 1.0 23 Whitbread Consumer Discretionary United Kingdom 1.0 Total equity investments 70.9 Cash and other net assets 29.1 Net assets 100.0

* Transferred from Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund, with effect from 1 July 2024

** Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

***Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 July 2024

% of Net Assets Europe: Long-Short Fund 14.5 Europe ex UK 11.7 United Kingdom 16.9 Americas: Private Equity Fund 7.1 Americas: Direct Equities 6.7 Japan 9.1 Asia Pacific ex Japan 4.9 Cash and other net assets 29.1 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 July 2024

% of Net Assets Financials: Long-Short Fund 14.5 Financials: Japan Fund 7.5 Financials: Private Equity Fund 7.1 Financials: Direct Equities 2.3 Total Financials 31.4 Industrials 10.5 Consumer Staples 7.7 Energy 5.9 Consumer Discretionary 4.7 Information Technology 4.5 Communication Services 3.4 Health Care 1.8 Materials 1.0 Cash and other net assets 29.1 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

12 August 2024