Montag, 12.08.2024

WKN: A14XKG | ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
12.08.2024 14:42 Uhr
97 Leser
Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12

12 August 2024

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2024

The Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2024 will shortly be available for inspection at the Company's website (https://www.menhaden.com) and the National Storage Mechanism website (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).


Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8733


