Lynk & Co Ignites the Latin American Market with a Spectacular Debut in Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 5th, Lynk & Co embarked on a new chapter with its launch in Uruguay, marking the brand's entry into Latin American markets and expanding its global reach. The strategic launch in Uruguay, timed with the TCR World Tour's local event, underscores the brand's commitment to delivering an unparalleled brand experience to local consumers and highlights its eagerness to establish a lasting presence in the region.

In collaboration with the renowned esteemed Grupo Fiancar, known for its market expertise and professional growth, Lynk & Co looks forward to achieving great success in Uruguay. The launch, coupled with the opening of the first showroom in Montevideo, introduced the classic SUV Lynk & Co 01, the performance-oriented sedan Lynk & Co 03+, the stylish and dynamic B-segment SUV Lynk & Co 06, and the luxurious flagship SUV Lynk & Co 09. At the event, VP JinJun Tian expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of Grupo Fiancar, acknowledging their key roles in Lynk & Co's decision to enter Latin American markets through Uruguay. Urrutia, a special guest at the event, represented the Lynk & Co Cyan Racing team. The General Manager of Lynk & Co Uruguay remarked that the brand's recent racetrack victories and market launch signal a bright future for Lynk & Co in the region. Distributors from other Latin American countries where the brand plans to expand were also in attendance.

As Lynk & Co makes its debut in Latin America, it brings with it a global new premium brand valued as "More than a Car." Leveraging global resource integration and world-class modular architectures, Lynk & Co has made significant strides in its global operations since its establishment in 2016, having already reached the milestone of over one million consumers. With a robust network of 600+ channels worldwide, Lynk & Co continues to expand its influence in the international market. The brand's racing spirit, evident in its six world champions over five years and as the only team in TCR history to secure a "triple crown," was showcased at the recent TCR World Tour in Uruguay, where Lynk & Co achieved two wins in the finals.

Lynk & Co initiates its strategic expansion into Latin America, with Uruguay as the first stop. With plans to open more showrooms and offer a diverse range of products and premium services, as well as introduce the various lifestyles led and advocated by Lynk & Co to local consumers, the brand is set to solidify its position in Uruguay and broaden its reach across the region

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

