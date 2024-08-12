Touchcast Delivers World's Fastest AI by Integrating Groq With CogCache

Touchcast's Enterprise AI Platform Now Leverages Groq Hardware Capabilities, Combining it with Cognitive Caching to Create the World's Fastest and Most Cost-Effective Inference Solution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / Touchcast, the leader in Enterprise AI Inference, today announced another milestone in inference performance. By integrating Groq's high-speed LPU? hardware with Touchcast's Cognitive Caching technology, CogCache now offers unprecedented inference speeds of hundreds to over a thousand tokens per second, while maintaining industry-leading cost-effectiveness.

This integrated solution provides AI developers access to a comprehensive suite of leading AI models through a single, streamlined LLM API call, offering unparalleled flexibility and performance as companies scale from proof-of-concept to production.

Building on Touchcast's recent launch of the Cognitive Content Delivery Network (cCDN), which brought OpenAI's frontier models to CogCache, this significant leap forward now includes support for models from Meta, Google, and other leading AI providers. The integration of Groq's cutting-edge hardware technology represents a step change in CogCache's capabilities, dramatically enhancing speed and efficiency while keeping costs low. This development further cements Touchcast's position as a global leader in AI inference solutions.

Key features and benefits of the solution include:

Hyper-speed Inference: CogCache combines Groq's hardware acceleration with Touchcast's Cognitive Caching to deliver unparalleled inference speeds. Enhanced AI Capabilities: Mixture-of-Agents (MOA) technology surpasses individual model performance, enabling groundbreaking AI applications. Simplified Access: One API call provides access to multiple models, achieving results unattainable by a single model. Cost Reduction: Cognitive Caching at the network layer accelerates applications, improves results, and reduces costs by up to 50%.

"By combining our Cognitive Caching technology with Groq's groundbreaking hardware, CogCache now offers the world's fastest inference solution," said Edo Segal, Touchcast Founder & CEO. "This allows AI applications to scale with unprecedented performance and cost-efficiency, critical for companies transitioning from proof-of-concept to production at industrial scale."

This CogCache solution maintains enterprise-grade security and scalability, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, from day-to-day operations to the most demanding, mission-critical tasks. By creating secure connections between Groq's advanced hardware and the Azure cloud, CogCache ensures an accelerated path to secure AI deployment across various customer workloads, supporting different regulatory frameworks on both regional and global scales.

Customers can experience accelerated performance and start saving on their inference costs in minutes with a free trial at cogcache.com or through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, where organizations can use their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) to pay for their inference costs.

About Touchcast: Touchcast is building the global superhighway for AI, offering innovative solutions that push the boundaries of AI performance, dramatically reduce costs, and accelerate adoption across industries. The company's Cognitive Caching technology and cCDN, combined with cutting-edge hardware integrations, are redefining the forefront of AI infrastructure development. For more information, visit www.touchcast.com.

Contact Information

Touchcast Media Desk

press@touchcast.com

SOURCE: Touchcast

View the original press release on newswire.com.