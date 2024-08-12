

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service announced that Connecticut will be the latest state to join IRS Direct File for Filing Season 2025.



Following a successful Pilot Program in 12 states, Treasury and the IRS announced the expansion of Direct File as a permanent offering.



It is estimated that 140,000 taxpayers claimed more than $90 million in refunds and saved $5.6 million in filing costs using the new free online filing tool.



Treasury and the IRS have been working with interested states to offer Direct File to their taxpayers.



Oregon, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New Mexico had recently joined the IRS Direct File program.



At least 290,000 Connecticut taxpayers will be eligible to use the free online filing tool next Filing Season, according to the Treasury.



The Treasury Department said its goal in the coming years is to expand the reach and tax scope of Direct File to provide an option for working-and middle-class taxpayers nationwide.



