Scaling up around people, platforms, and partnerships delivers ongoing global growth for the innovative tech pioneer

MGID, the global advertising platform, has seen its investment in headcount, technology, and partnerships pay dividends as it delivered a strong H1 business performance, all supported by its ongoing international expansion. Opening up new markets and revenue opportunities across North and South America, Europe, and Asia has continued the business's five-year trend of double-digit year-on-year growth as it helps clients thrive in today's challenging digital advertising environment.

Headcount rose by 18% in H1 to 800 with the global operations team benefiting across the world. The company also opened its 18th office worldwide, in Barcelona, Spain. An expanding management team further bolsters the business and ensures the leadership is in place to continue delivering future growth, with Guillaume Cribier joining as Head of Global Publisher Success.

MGID maintained its focus on evolving its product offering so clients can access the best tools and an audience of 1 billion unique monthly visitors. Strategic investments and partnerships have enabled MGID to develop a comprehensive AI environment that automates and optimizes the entire advertising process from creative development to ad placement, leveraging extensive data analytics to deliver greater reach, engagement, and campaign performance for clients.

These enhancements have resulted in CTR improvements across all the countries it operates in. Alongside developing markets, including Thailand and India, where CTR growth rates of 139% and 133% have been experienced respectively, substantial improvements are also being seen in established markets, with Germany rising by 67% and the US by 74%.

Sergii Denysenko, CEO at MGID, commented, "In this dynamic but competitive environment, I'm proud of our 2024 performance to date and our commitment to growing in a sustainable, profitable, and organic manner. But we recognize nothing's guaranteed, so we can't stand still and we won't. That's why we're working tirelessly to improve our operations and continue to reinvest in developing our product and talent to benefit the business, publishers and our clients, now and in the future."

About MGID:

MGID is a global advertising platform that helps brands and publishers succeed on the open web with innovative, AI-powered native advertising. Utilizing privacy-first, AI-based technology, MGID serves high-quality, relevant ads in brand-safe environments, reaching over 1 billion unique monthly visitors. The company's diverse ad formats spanning native, display, and video strike a delicate balance between user experience and performance, raising awareness for advertisers while enabling publishers to effectively monetize their audiences.

Headquartered in Santa Monica and with a global presence spanning 18 offices, MGID's investment in technology, talent, and strategic partnerships continues to fuel its five-year streak of double-digit year-on-year growth. As MGID expands its reach across North and South America, Europe, and Asia, it remains committed to sustainable, profitable growth, continuously evolving its products to help both ends of the supply chain overcome the ever-changing challenges of the digital advertising ecosystem.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240812140551/en/

Contacts:

claire.mcdougall@teamgingermay.com

01892882208