Jaguar Health, Inc.: REMINDER: Jaguar Health to Hold Investor Webcast Tuesday, August 13th at 8:30 AM Eastern to Review Q2 Earnings and Further Review Phase 3 OnTarget Trial's Clinically Meaningful Results in Breast and Lung Cancer Patients

Jaguar to explore approval pathway for crofelemer in breast and lung cancer based on phase 3 results

Company plans to file its Earnings Report on August 13, 2024 on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today issued a reminder that the company will conduct an investor webcast on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to review second-quarter 2024 financials and provide corporate updates.

Participation Instructions for Webcast

When: Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

Replay Instructions for Webcast

Replay of the webcast on the investor relations section of Jaguar's website: (click here)

About the Phase 3 OnTarget Clinical Trial

The multicenter double-blind, placebo-controlled OnTarget study is a first-of-its-kind prophylactic clinical trial with a primary endpoint based on patient-reported outcomes that address the highly neglected and unmet burden of cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD). The study evaluated the efficacy of crofelemer, a botanical drug that modulates intestinal chloride ion channels, for its ability to prevent or substantially reduce cancer therapy-related diarrhea over the 12-week treatment period, compared to placebo. The trial involved 10 different tumor types and 24 different targeted agents, with and without multiple standard cytotoxic chemotherapies. Patients then had the opportunity to continue in a blinded 12-week extension of their phase 1 therapy. A majority of the patients chose to continue.

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is the only oral prescription drug approved under FDA botanical guidance. It is plant-based, extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for Indigenous communities.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo's crofelemer is FDA-approved under the brand name Mytesi® for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com

Visit the Make Cancer Less Shitty patient advocacy program at makecancerlessshitty.com and on X, Facebook & Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that it will conduct an investor webcast on August 13, 2024, and Jaguar's expectation that an approval pathway may exist to make crofelemer available to breast and lung cancer patients for CTD. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

