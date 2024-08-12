The "UK Healthcare Market Review 35th edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 35th edition of the UK Healthcare Market Review offers a comprehensive overview of the latest data available on the key sectors of the UK independent healthcare and social care sectors.

It is an invaluable guide to those looking to stay abreast of key developments across the sector, offering data-led perspectives that will support strategic planning in 2024.

Written and edited in winter 2023, and drawing on the publisher's deep expertise contained in the market report published every month, the UK Healthcare Market Review offers unparalleled insights across the independent health and social care landscape.

The information included in the Review includes current market value and capacity, recent trends, market concentration, leading players, funding sources, and key issues for the future. It also offers detail on key market transactions and insight into the interest and activity of private equity investors.

The report provides a clear and concise overview of the role of private payers and independent sector providers, alongside the public sector, in the funding and delivery of UK health and care services.

What the report covers

SOCIAL CARE

Care Homes for Older People

Homecare and Supported Living

Retirement Housing

Adult Specialist Care

Children's Residential Care

Foster Care

Special Education

Provider Quality

HEALTHCARE

Private Acute Healthcare

Health Cover

Private Healthcare Self-pay

Diagnostics

Dentistry

Temporary Recruitment and Staffing

Provider Quality

Fair Cost Of Care Insights

Private Equity Investments

International Healthcare Expenditure Trends

