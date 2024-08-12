Anzeige
Montag, 12.08.2024
Alarm: Der Weg zum Uran-Giganten ist jetzt frei!
PR Newswire
12.08.2024 17:36 Uhr
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 09 August 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 09 August 2024 97.25p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 94.26p per ordinary share

12 August 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


