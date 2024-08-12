FedEx Corporation: FedEx Advances Inclusion: Promoting Acceptance and Embracing Diversity for a More Inclusive Society

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2024 / FedEx Corporation

Originally published in FedEx's 2023 FedEx Cares Report

Accelerating Latino progress

FedEx Hispanic Action Network (HAN) members participated in the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute (USHLI) Conference, themed "Accelerating Latino Progress." They engaged in 20+ workshops on topics like mental health, culture, and education, fostering connections and learning. FedEx representatives, including regional communications specialist Jerry Alvaré and Managing Director Peggy Carrera, contributed to workshops and forums, emphasizing the importance of embracing diversity and celebrating cultural heritage.

I welcome events like these where I can share why FedEx is a great company. Building a diverse talent pipeline will only make us stronger and more competitive. Peggy Carrera

Managing Director, Linehaul Engineering, FedEx Ground

A legacy of acceptance

Since 2005, FedEx has contributed over $2 million to LGBTQ+ causes, including the Matthew Shepard Foundation. In June 2023, the FedEx LGBTQ+ & Friends Network hosted Matthew's parents Judy and Dennis at our World Headquarters to discuss how everyone can play a role in challenging hate and discrimination and promoting greater equality and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community

We're all an 'other' to somebody. People around the world are victimized for different reasons - our hope is to inspire individuals, organizations, and communities to embrace the dignity and equality of every individual and community. Judy Shepard

An inclusive and multicultural book fair

Books serve as mirrors reflecting our identities and windows into diverse experiences. However, many children lack stories that resonate with their backgrounds. Recognizing this, FedEx Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) organized a Multicultural Children's Book Drive and collected over 38,000 books. The books were distributed to 50 nonprofit organizations focused on enriching children's perspectives and fostering a sense of belonging.

It takes a village. The Book Drive not only makes an impact but fosters collaboration and allyship among all our ERGs. I am proud of the 225 event leaders, Human Resources reps, and our organizing team who made this book drive a reality! Rachee Powell

Manager of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at FedEx Ground

