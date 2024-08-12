Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 05 to August 09, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 05/08/2024 280,845 59.170162 16,617,644.15 XPAR 05/08/2024 210,000 59.159664 12,423,529.44 CEUX 05/08/2024 25,000 59.173870 1,479,346.75 TQEX 05/08/2024 25,000 59.178321 1,479,458.03 AQEU 06/08/2024 306,434 59.101430 18,110,687.60 XPAR 06/08/2024 200,000 59.101764 11,820,352.80 CEUX 06/08/2024 20,000 59.113625 1,182,272.50 TQEX 06/08/2024 15,000 59.110811 886,662.17 AQEU 07/08/2024 300,000 60.441492 18,132,447.60 XPAR 07/08/2024 189,480 60.431535 11,450,567.25 CEUX 07/08/2024 20,000 60.420859 1,208,417.18 TQEX 07/08/2024 20,000 60.425696 1,208,513.92 AQEU 08/08/2024 296,719 60.751336 18,026,075.67 XPAR 08/08/2024 190,000 60.757876 11,543,996.44 CEUX 08/08/2024 20,000 60.752454 1,215,049.08 TQEX 08/08/2024 20,000 60.741435 1,214,828.70 AQEU 09/08/2024 268,289 61.268140 16,437,568.01 XPAR 09/08/2024 161,000 61.293912 9,868,319.83 CEUX 09/08/2024 31,000 61.260329 1,899,070.20 TQEX 09/08/2024 21,000 61.260604 1,286,472.68 AQEU Total 2,619,767 60.116522 157,491,279.99

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

