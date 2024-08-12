

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar dropped against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The loonie fell to near a 2-week low of 0.9071 against the aussie and a 4-day low of 1.5022 against the euro, off its early 4-day highs of 0.9015 and 1.4979, respectively.



The loonie edged down to 1.3744 against the greenback.



The currency may locate support around 0.92 against the aussie, 1.52 against the euro and 1.39 against the greenback.



