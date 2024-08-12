Anzeige
Montag, 12.08.2024
Alarm: Der Weg zum Uran-Giganten ist jetzt frei!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
12.08.24
15:29 Uhr
1,150 Euro
-0,020
-1,71 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1201,54018:48
Dow Jones News
12.08.2024 18:34 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Aug-2024 / 17:02 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
12 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               12 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      209,785 
Highest price paid per share:         103.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          99.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 100.9813p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 341,103,566 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (341,103,566) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      100.9813p                    209,785

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
76                103.50      09:55:38          00070996054TRLO0      XLON 
182                103.50      09:55:38          00070996055TRLO0      XLON 
76                103.50      09:55:38          00070996056TRLO0      XLON 
7666               103.50      10:04:11          00070996241TRLO0      XLON 
8050               103.50      10:04:11          00070996242TRLO0      XLON 
2000               103.50      10:04:11          00070996243TRLO0      XLON 
11429               103.50      10:04:11          00070996244TRLO0      XLON 
252                103.50      10:04:11          00070996245TRLO0      XLON 
7885               102.50      10:06:09          00070996312TRLO0      XLON 
8588               101.50      10:50:59          00070996915TRLO0      XLON 
19215               101.50      10:50:59          00070996916TRLO0      XLON 
8764               101.50      10:54:07          00070996942TRLO0      XLON 
8417               101.00      10:55:00          00070996972TRLO0      XLON 
7910               100.00      10:55:00          00070996973TRLO0      XLON 
14363               100.00      10:55:00          00070996974TRLO0      XLON 
8078               100.00      12:18:18          00070998316TRLO0      XLON 
10000               100.50      12:55:23          00070998774TRLO0      XLON 
6711               100.50      12:55:23          00070998775TRLO0      XLON 
8533               101.50      14:18:01          00071000219TRLO0      XLON 
7240               100.00      14:51:39          00071000794TRLO1      XLON 
965                100.00      14:51:39          00071000795TRLO1      XLON 
6384               100.00      14:51:39          00071000796TRLO1      XLON 
8469               99.00       15:16:14          00071001612TRLO1      XLON 
23000               100.00      15:41:05          00071002570TRLO1      XLON 
41                100.00      15:41:05          00071002571TRLO1      XLON 
109                100.00      15:41:05          00071002572TRLO1      XLON 
2452               100.50      15:42:38          00071002630TRLO1      XLON 
955                100.50      15:42:38          00071002631TRLO1      XLON 
1892               100.50      15:42:38          00071002632TRLO1      XLON 
1709               100.50      15:42:38          00071002633TRLO1      XLON 
3538               100.50      15:42:44          00071002634TRLO1      XLON 
1750               100.50      15:42:44          00071002635TRLO1      XLON 
5179               100.00      15:42:51          00071002636TRLO1      XLON 
307                100.00      15:49:12          00071002810TRLO1      XLON 
2472               100.00      16:13:44          00071003967TRLO1      XLON 
2508               100.00      16:15:47          00071004139TRLO1      XLON 
2620               100.00      16:15:47          00071004140TRLO1      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  340098 
EQS News ID:  1966257 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1966257&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2024 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
