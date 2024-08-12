DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 12-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Monday, 12 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 100,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 365.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 358.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 362.9896p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 916,310 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,130,140.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 100,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 362.9896

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 995 362.50 09:47:03 00070995904TRLO0 XLON 169 361.00 09:49:48 00070995975TRLO0 XLON 282 361.00 09:49:48 00070995976TRLO0 XLON 104 361.00 09:50:01 00070995979TRLO0 XLON 57 361.00 09:50:54 00070995989TRLO0 XLON 194 361.00 09:52:12 00070996003TRLO0 XLON 396 361.00 09:52:12 00070996004TRLO0 XLON 1000 360.00 11:02:45 00070997079TRLO0 XLON 1 362.00 11:56:56 00070997922TRLO0 XLON 250 364.00 12:09:11 00070998102TRLO0 XLON 500 364.00 12:09:11 00070998104TRLO0 XLON 682 364.00 12:09:11 00070998106TRLO0 XLON 19 364.50 12:10:38 00070998159TRLO0 XLON 64 364.50 12:10:38 00070998160TRLO0 XLON 400 364.50 12:11:10 00070998173TRLO0 XLON 340 364.50 12:11:23 00070998182TRLO0 XLON 154 364.50 12:11:23 00070998183TRLO0 XLON 36 364.00 12:20:33 00070998335TRLO0 XLON 54 364.00 12:20:35 00070998336TRLO0 XLON 500 364.00 12:26:43 00070998386TRLO0 XLON 2408 365.50 12:45:13 00070998691TRLO0 XLON 1246 364.50 12:51:54 00070998748TRLO0 XLON 334 364.50 12:51:54 00070998749TRLO0 XLON 25 365.50 14:31:48 00071000374TRLO1 XLON 500 365.50 14:31:48 00071000375TRLO1 XLON 500 365.50 14:31:48 00071000376TRLO1 XLON 500 365.50 14:31:48 00071000377TRLO1 XLON 167 365.50 14:31:48 00071000378TRLO1 XLON 88 365.50 14:31:48 00071000379TRLO1 XLON 500 365.50 14:31:49 00071000380TRLO1 XLON 500 365.50 14:31:49 00071000381TRLO1 XLON 400 365.50 14:31:49 00071000382TRLO1 XLON 500 365.50 14:31:49 00071000383TRLO1 XLON 2167 365.50 14:31:49 00071000384TRLO1 XLON 308 365.50 14:31:49 00071000385TRLO1 XLON 317 364.50 14:31:49 00071000386TRLO1 XLON 552 364.50 14:31:49 00071000387TRLO1 XLON 20 364.50 14:31:49 00071000388TRLO1 XLON 375 364.00 14:31:50 00071000389TRLO1 XLON 514 364.00 14:31:50 00071000390TRLO1 XLON 361 364.00 14:31:50 00071000391TRLO1 XLON 22 364.00 14:31:50 00071000392TRLO1 XLON 375 364.00 14:31:50 00071000393TRLO1 XLON 125 364.00 14:31:50 00071000394TRLO1 XLON 70 364.00 14:31:50 00071000395TRLO1 XLON 893 363.00 14:32:05 00071000396TRLO1 XLON 181 364.00 14:34:29 00071000416TRLO1 XLON 2097 364.00 14:34:29 00071000417TRLO1 XLON 1814 364.00 14:34:29 00071000418TRLO1 XLON 888 358.50 15:00:48 00071001281TRLO1 XLON 9 358.50 15:00:48 00071001282TRLO1 XLON 1137 358.50 15:00:48 00071001283TRLO1 XLON 3775 358.50 15:00:48 00071001284TRLO1 XLON 300 358.50 15:07:12 00071001378TRLO1 XLON 1700 360.00 15:08:57 00071001416TRLO1 XLON 2309 360.00 15:08:57 00071001417TRLO1 XLON 1355 360.00 15:08:57 00071001418TRLO1 XLON 2366 361.00 15:36:16 00071002339TRLO1 XLON 1827 361.00 15:36:16 00071002340TRLO1 XLON 750 361.00 15:36:16 00071002341TRLO1 XLON 236 361.00 15:36:16 00071002342TRLO1 XLON 125 361.00 15:36:16 00071002343TRLO1 XLON 2434 361.00 15:36:16 00071002344TRLO1 XLON 125 361.00 15:36:16 00071002345TRLO1 XLON 2763 361.00 15:36:16 00071002346TRLO1 XLON 389 361.00 15:36:16 00071002347TRLO1 XLON 125 361.00 15:36:16 00071002348TRLO1 XLON

