Dienstag, 13.08.2024
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
13.08.24
09:59 Uhr
4,220 Euro
+0,020
+0,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
12.08.2024 19:01 Uhr
12.08.2024 19:01 Uhr
314 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Monday, 12 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            100,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            365.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            358.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            362.9896p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 916,310 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,130,140.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 100,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 362.9896

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
995                362.50      09:47:03          00070995904TRLO0      XLON 
169                361.00      09:49:48          00070995975TRLO0      XLON 
282                361.00      09:49:48          00070995976TRLO0      XLON 
104                361.00      09:50:01          00070995979TRLO0      XLON 
57                361.00      09:50:54          00070995989TRLO0      XLON 
194                361.00      09:52:12          00070996003TRLO0      XLON 
396                361.00      09:52:12          00070996004TRLO0      XLON 
1000               360.00      11:02:45          00070997079TRLO0      XLON 
1                 362.00      11:56:56          00070997922TRLO0      XLON 
250                364.00      12:09:11          00070998102TRLO0      XLON 
500                364.00      12:09:11          00070998104TRLO0      XLON 
682                364.00      12:09:11          00070998106TRLO0      XLON 
19                364.50      12:10:38          00070998159TRLO0      XLON 
64                364.50      12:10:38          00070998160TRLO0      XLON 
400                364.50      12:11:10          00070998173TRLO0      XLON 
340                364.50      12:11:23          00070998182TRLO0      XLON 
154                364.50      12:11:23          00070998183TRLO0      XLON 
36                364.00      12:20:33          00070998335TRLO0      XLON 
54                364.00      12:20:35          00070998336TRLO0      XLON 
500                364.00      12:26:43          00070998386TRLO0      XLON 
2408               365.50      12:45:13          00070998691TRLO0      XLON 
1246               364.50      12:51:54          00070998748TRLO0      XLON 
334                364.50      12:51:54          00070998749TRLO0      XLON 
25                365.50      14:31:48          00071000374TRLO1      XLON 
500                365.50      14:31:48          00071000375TRLO1      XLON 
500                365.50      14:31:48          00071000376TRLO1      XLON 
500                365.50      14:31:48          00071000377TRLO1      XLON 
167                365.50      14:31:48          00071000378TRLO1      XLON 
88                365.50      14:31:48          00071000379TRLO1      XLON 
500                365.50      14:31:49          00071000380TRLO1      XLON 
500                365.50      14:31:49          00071000381TRLO1      XLON 
400                365.50      14:31:49          00071000382TRLO1      XLON 
500                365.50      14:31:49          00071000383TRLO1      XLON 
2167               365.50      14:31:49          00071000384TRLO1      XLON 
308                365.50      14:31:49          00071000385TRLO1      XLON 
317                364.50      14:31:49          00071000386TRLO1      XLON 
552                364.50      14:31:49          00071000387TRLO1      XLON 
20                364.50      14:31:49          00071000388TRLO1      XLON 
375                364.00      14:31:50          00071000389TRLO1      XLON 
514                364.00      14:31:50          00071000390TRLO1      XLON 
361                364.00      14:31:50          00071000391TRLO1      XLON 
22                364.00      14:31:50          00071000392TRLO1      XLON 
375                364.00      14:31:50          00071000393TRLO1      XLON 
125                364.00      14:31:50          00071000394TRLO1      XLON 
70                364.00      14:31:50          00071000395TRLO1      XLON 
893                363.00      14:32:05          00071000396TRLO1      XLON 
181                364.00      14:34:29          00071000416TRLO1      XLON 
2097               364.00      14:34:29          00071000417TRLO1      XLON 
1814               364.00      14:34:29          00071000418TRLO1      XLON 
888                358.50      15:00:48          00071001281TRLO1      XLON 
9                 358.50      15:00:48          00071001282TRLO1      XLON 
1137               358.50      15:00:48          00071001283TRLO1      XLON 
3775               358.50      15:00:48          00071001284TRLO1      XLON 
300                358.50      15:07:12          00071001378TRLO1      XLON 
1700               360.00      15:08:57          00071001416TRLO1      XLON 
2309               360.00      15:08:57          00071001417TRLO1      XLON 
1355               360.00      15:08:57          00071001418TRLO1      XLON 
2366               361.00      15:36:16          00071002339TRLO1      XLON 
1827               361.00      15:36:16          00071002340TRLO1      XLON 
750                361.00      15:36:16          00071002341TRLO1      XLON 
236                361.00      15:36:16          00071002342TRLO1      XLON 
125                361.00      15:36:16          00071002343TRLO1      XLON 
2434               361.00      15:36:16          00071002344TRLO1      XLON 
125                361.00      15:36:16          00071002345TRLO1      XLON 
2763               361.00      15:36:16          00071002346TRLO1      XLON 
389                361.00      15:36:16          00071002347TRLO1      XLON 
125                361.00      15:36:16          00071002348TRLO1      XLON 
1578               361.00      15:36:16          00071002349TRLO1      XLON 
643                361.00      15:36:16          00071002350TRLO1      XLON 
83                360.50      15:36:16          00071002351TRLO1      XLON 
568                360.00      15:36:26          00071002353TRLO1      XLON 
489                360.00      15:36:26          00071002354TRLO1      XLON 
238                361.50      15:49:55          00071002836TRLO1      XLON 
1762               364.00      15:53:46          00071002917TRLO1      XLON 
402                364.50      15:53:46          00071002918TRLO1      XLON 
13911               364.50      15:53:46          00071002919TRLO1      XLON 
125                364.50      15:53:46          00071002920TRLO1      XLON 
11363               364.50      15:53:46          00071002921TRLO1      XLON 
885                362.00      16:01:51          00071003266TRLO1      XLON 
399                362.50      16:02:02          00071003280TRLO1      XLON 
230                362.50      16:02:02          00071003281TRLO1      XLON 
35                362.50      16:02:02          00071003282TRLO1      XLON 
1062               362.50      16:03:22          00071003412TRLO1      XLON 
491                362.00      16:03:32          00071003416TRLO1      XLON 
448                362.00      16:03:32          00071003417TRLO1      XLON 
134                362.50      16:05:52          00071003531TRLO1      XLON 
375                363.50      16:10:16          00071003760TRLO1      XLON 
500                363.50      16:10:16          00071003761TRLO1      XLON 
600                363.50      16:10:16          00071003762TRLO1      XLON 
250                363.50      16:10:16          00071003763TRLO1      XLON 
125                363.50      16:10:16          00071003764TRLO1      XLON 
347                363.50      16:10:16          00071003765TRLO1      XLON 
134                363.50      16:10:18          00071003767TRLO1      XLON 
930                363.50      16:10:18          00071003768TRLO1      XLON 
64                363.50      16:13:15          00071003934TRLO1      XLON 
628                363.50      16:13:15          00071003935TRLO1      XLON 
389                363.50      16:13:15          00071003936TRLO1      XLON 
356                363.50      16:13:15          00071003937TRLO1      XLON 
320                363.50      16:13:32          00071003952TRLO1      XLON 
391                363.50      16:13:32          00071003953TRLO1      XLON 
1076               363.50      16:13:32          00071003954TRLO1      XLON 
232                363.50      16:13:32          00071003955TRLO1      XLON 
125                363.50      16:13:48          00071003970TRLO1      XLON 
367                363.50      16:13:48          00071003971TRLO1      XLON 
125                363.50      16:13:48          00071003972TRLO1      XLON 
125                363.50      16:13:48          00071003973TRLO1      XLON 
270                363.50      16:13:49          00071003974TRLO1      XLON 
232                363.50      16:14:49          00071004070TRLO1      XLON 
103                363.50      16:14:49          00071004071TRLO1      XLON 
375                363.00      16:15:00          00071004090TRLO1      XLON 
125                363.00      16:15:00          00071004091TRLO1      XLON 
250                363.00      16:15:00          00071004092TRLO1      XLON 
176                363.00      16:15:00          00071004102TRLO1      XLON 
972                362.50      16:15:24          00071004123TRLO1      XLON 
1135               363.00      16:18:00          00071004335TRLO1      XLON 
93                363.00      16:18:02          00071004338TRLO1      XLON 
229                363.50      16:21:00          00071004628TRLO1      XLON 
87                363.50      16:21:00          00071004629TRLO1      XLON 
2032               363.50      16:22:34          00071004742TRLO1      XLON 
539                363.50      16:22:34          00071004743TRLO1      XLON 
1875               363.50      16:22:34          00071004744TRLO1      XLON 
608                363.50      16:22:34          00071004745TRLO1      XLON 
229                363.50      16:22:34          00071004746TRLO1      XLON 
290                363.50      16:22:34          00071004747TRLO1      XLON 
114                363.50      16:22:34          00071004748TRLO1      XLON 
230                363.50      16:22:34          00071004749TRLO1      XLON 
1062               363.00      16:23:07          00071004827TRLO1      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  340097 
EQS News ID:  1966253 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1966253&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2024 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
